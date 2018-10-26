Disney Lovers' Florida House with Two Mickey Mouse–Shaped Pools Hits the Market for $850K

Although you can’t actually live at Disney World, one house on the market in Florida comes about as close as you can get.

This Palm Bay estate is located about an hour away from the Orlando theme park, but it’s decorated with more than a touch of Disney magic. The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home is situated on an eight-acre lot, and comes with the opportunity to purchase the adjacent ten-acre lot. It’s listed for $849,000 with Dave Settgast with Treasure Coast Sotheby’s International Realty.

Inside, the home has been Disney-fied from top to bottom, with some rooms featuring large character murals on brightly colored walls, while others, like the kitchen, include tasteful touches such as small character paintings above the stove, or a mouse-shaped mirror in the bathroom.

The home’s front door even pays homage to classic characters with an image of Mickey and Minnie Mouse rendered in stained glass.

In the entry, even more Disney artwork jumps out on the walls, from a floor-to-ceiling mural of Cinderella at her castle (with Goofy, Donald Duck and Mickey near the moat) to another of Snow White and her woodland creatures painted directly on the wall near the stairs.

Aside from all of the Disney decor, the home also features a guest house, a billiards room, a home theater and a five-car garage.

The home’s outdoor space is reminiscent of a Disney waterpark.

In addition to the front yard’s lagoon in the classic silhouetted Mickey symbol, there’s the backyard’s massive Mickey–shaped, resort-style pool and hot tub, complete with a stone-enclosed waterfall, a tiki-style hut, a grotto, and a walking bridge.

Situated on a lake and zoned for horses and other grazing animals, the property also features a barn and go-cart track, there’s even a little bit of the Animal Kingdom and a thrill ride nearby!