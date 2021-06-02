Target’s Disney Princess Home Line Is Flying Off Shelves — Here’s Everything to Shop Now
When a retailer releases a Disney-related product, it's all but guaranteed to sell out. Take BaubleBar's first collection of Mickey and Minnie Mouse earrings, which went out of stock in mere hours. The latest company to embrace the magic is none other than Target. Its Disney Princess x PopSugar home line debuted on May 30, and pieces are already flying off shelves — both virtual and in-person.
The Happily Ever Home collection contains affordable homewares inspired by Belle, Ariel, Tiana, and Moana. Belle's inspired items are almost completely sold out, but you can still score a woven storage bin that takes a cue from her blue and white dress. The remaining princesses have plenty to offer with prices starting at $10 for this adorable Ariel Shell Trinket Tray. If you'd prefer not to pledge your allegiance to one leading lady, the Crown Decor Pillow and gilded Beauty Organizer have you covered.
Keep scrolling to shop all of the products from Target's Disney Princess x PopSugar line that are still available.
Pillows
- Crown Decor Pillow, $19.99
- Tiana Decor Pillow, $19.99
- Moana the Ocean Chose Me Decor Pillow, $19.99
Blankets and Towels
- Ariel Tie Dye Sweatshirt Throw and Eye Mask, $29.99
- Tiana Chenille Throw and Eye Mask, $29.99
- Moana Chenille Throw and Eye Mask, $29.99
- Ariel Beach Towel, $19.99
- Tiana Beach Towel, $19.99
- Moana Beach Towel, $19.99
Storage
- Ariel Shell Trinket Tray, $9.99
- Belle Storage Bin, $24.99
- Beauty Organizer, $24.99
- Moana Trinket Trays, $24.99
- Tiana Storage Bin, $24.99
- Ariel Storage Bin, $24.99
- Moana Storage Bin, $24.99
Decor
- Moana Planters, $24.99
- Ariel Candle, $12.99
- Tiana Candle, $12.99
- Moana Candle, $12.99
Target clearly put extra care into the Happily Ever Home candles, with scents that take cues from their namesakes. The Moana candle smells like fresh Caribbean starfruit, while Tiana's features a mix of whipped vanilla, coconut, and rose. Naturally, Ariel's version is made with a sea salt, lime, and basil blend. Each candle comes in a holder emblazoned with a phrase inspired by its designated princess.
Other standout picks from the collection include a set of three Moana planters and a Tiana throw pillow that reads "Wish. Dream. Do." Meanwhile, beach towels inspired by all three princesses are perfect for the summer. The Ariel style has a stunning scalloped pattern that would look great poolside, and at $20, it's not a hefty investment.
Be sure to order your favorite pieces from the Disney Princess x PopSugar Happily Ever Home collection soon since there's no telling how long they'll stay in stock. Each one will add a much-needed fairytale ending to any space.
Buy It! Ariel Shell Trinket Tray, $9.99; target.com
Buy It! Moana Planters, $24.99; target.com
Buy It! Belle Storage Bin, $24.99; target.com
Buy It! Tiana Candle, $12.99; target.com
Buy It! Crown Decor Pillow, $19.99; target.com
Buy It! Beauty Organizer, $24.99; target.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor, and more.
- Target’s Disney Princess Home Line Is Flying Off Shelves — Here’s Everything to Shop Now
- Enjoy Shaved Ice and Frozen Treats in Minutes with This Snow Cone Machine That’s on Sale for $40
- People Say This Tower Fan Saves Them on the Hottest Days When Their ‘AC Can’t Keep Up,’ and It’s on Sale
- These Crisp and Cool Amazon Sheets With 29,000 Five-Star Ratings Are 40% Off This Memorial Day Weekend