Target’s Disney Princess Home Line Is Flying Off Shelves — Here’s Everything to Shop Now

The Happily Ever Home collection contains affordable homewares inspired by Belle, Ariel, Tiana, and Moana. Belle's inspired items are almost completely sold out, but you can still score a woven storage bin that takes a cue from her blue and white dress. The remaining princesses have plenty to offer with prices starting at $10 for this adorable Ariel Shell Trinket Tray. If you'd prefer not to pledge your allegiance to one leading lady, the Crown Decor Pillow and gilded Beauty Organizer have you covered.