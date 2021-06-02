Shop

Target’s Disney Princess Home Line Is Flying Off Shelves — Here’s Everything to Shop Now

 Its pieces are inspired by Ariel, Tiana, Moana, and Belle, and prices start at $10
By Tess Garcia
June 01, 2021 11:00 PM
When a retailer releases a Disney-related product, it's all but guaranteed to sell out. Take BaubleBar's first collection of Mickey and Minnie Mouse earrings, which went out of stock in mere hours. The latest company to embrace the magic is none other than Target. Its Disney Princess x PopSugar home line debuted on May 30, and pieces are already flying off shelves — both virtual and in-person.     

The Happily Ever Home collection contains affordable homewares inspired by Belle, Ariel, Tiana, and Moana. Belle's inspired items are almost completely sold out, but you can still score a woven storage bin that takes a cue from her blue and white dress. The remaining princesses have plenty to offer with prices starting at $10 for this adorable Ariel Shell Trinket Tray. If you'd prefer not to pledge your allegiance to one leading lady, the Crown Decor Pillow and gilded Beauty Organizer have you covered.

Keep scrolling to shop all of the products from Target's Disney Princess x PopSugar line that are still available. 

Pillows

Blankets and Towels

Storage

Decor

Target clearly put extra care into the Happily Ever Home candles, with scents that take cues from their namesakes. The Moana candle smells like fresh Caribbean starfruit, while Tiana's features a mix of whipped vanilla, coconut, and rose. Naturally, Ariel's version is made with a sea salt, lime, and basil blend. Each candle comes in a holder emblazoned with a phrase inspired by its designated princess. 

Other standout picks from the collection include a set of three Moana planters and a Tiana throw pillow that reads "Wish. Dream. Do." Meanwhile, beach towels inspired by all three princesses are perfect for the summer. The Ariel style has a stunning scalloped pattern that would look great poolside, and at $20, it's not a hefty investment. 

Be sure to order your favorite pieces from the Disney Princess x PopSugar Happily Ever Home collection soon since there's no telling how long they'll stay in stock. Each one will add a much-needed fairytale ending to any space. 

Credit: Target

Buy It! Ariel Shell Trinket Tray, $9.99; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Moana Planters, $24.99; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Belle Storage Bin, $24.99; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Tiana Candle, $12.99; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Crown Decor Pillow, $19.99; target.com

Credit: Target

Buy It! Beauty Organizer, $24.99; target.com

