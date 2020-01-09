This Disney Princess Dinnerware Set Is All Over Instagram — and Selling Out Fast

Image zoom Disney

Attention, Disney fanatics! Your dreams of eating like fairytale royalty can finally come true, thanks to this gorgeous dinnerware.

The 16-piece ceramic set honors four magical Disney movies — Cinderella, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast — and features coordinated pastel colorings and foil details to match each film. Included are four sets of dinner and dessert plates, bowls, and mugs, and Disney fans are already clearing out their cupboards to make room for the new products.

The set has already sold out at Amazon and Target, and shoppers are sharing tons of shots showing off their plates, cups, and more on Instagram.

One shopper who got the dinnerware on Amazon before the set sold out wrote, “Honestly the most lovely and delicate ceramic dinnerware I’ve ever had. They’ll make you reminisce on some of your favourite movies as a child. Also the perfect gift for die-hard Disney fans, collectors, and for those secret Disney girls who shared something in common with Disney girls like bookish Belle. Grab them while they last!”

If you’re disappointed the dinnerware pieces sold out before you could shop them, we have good news! You can still dine like Disney royalty because the entire set is still available from Walmart. Plus it’s on sale! Snag your own for just $98.99 (originally $136.79) before it magically disappears again.

Buy it! Disney Themed 16-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set, $98.99 (orig. $136.79); walmart.com

