PSA: So Many Amazing Disney Halloween Finds Are on Amazon Right Now

Fall is fast approaching, and with Labor Day in the rear view mirror, the next big holiday to look forward to is Halloween. While some people go for seriously scary costumes and decorations this time of year, others prefer the light-hearted nature of dressing up as a character from a Disney flick and sprucing up their home with adorable pieces inspired by animated characters. If this sounds more like you, you’ll want to head to Amazon right away.

In case you missed it, the retail giant has an entire selection of products inspired by Disney movies and the characters that bring them to life. You can shop action figures, home decor, toys, and apparel from classics like The Lion King and Nightmare Before Christmas and newer releases including Descendents 3 and Black Panther.

While Amazon delivers on Disney magic all year round, as Halloween approaches, you’ll find so many products that will help you decorate your home and indulge in a little dress up. Snag spooky items to style around the house leading up to October 31, like this plush Jack Skellington pillow that’s perfect for tossing on the sofa or a shelf and this glittering Mickey Mouse pumpkin that serves as a sweet Jack-o’-lantern alternative.

You can also get ahead on Halloween costume shopping for you or your little ones with the help of some Disney-inspired apparel. Whether your kids want to go all out as Moana on the big day or keep a low profile with a simple t-shirt featuring Miguel from Coco, there’s something for everyone.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite Halloween finds from Amazon’s vast array of Disney products or take a look at the full selection here.

Buy It! Novelty Drinkware by Nightmare Before Christmas, $11.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Mickey Mouse Sparkling Pumpkin by Seasons by Seasons, $9 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Plush Stuffed Jack Skellington Pillow Buddy by Jay Franco, $20; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Pixar Coco Miguel Face Halloween Graphic T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Disney Parks Minnie Sequined Ear Headband Halloween, $26.50; amazon.com