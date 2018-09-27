Mickey Mouse is taking on the Big Easy.

In a livestream announcement on Thursday morning, Disney unveiled major plans for one of its oldest ships, the Disney Wonder. In 2020, she will sail out of New Orleans, Louisiana, for the first time ever, with six itineraries going to the Western Caribbean and through the Panama Canal.

The Wonder—which has had a home base in Galveston, Texas, since 2016—will also have two special Hawaii sailings: a 9-night sailing from Vancouver to Honolulu in April and a 10-night voyage back in May. This marks the first time in five years that a Disney Cruise has sailed to the 50th state, something fans have long awaited.

RELATED: Inside Disney’s New Tangled-Themed Restaurant at Sea

Further, the ship has scheduled itineraries through the Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico (January 2020), and down the Baja and Mexican Riviera from San Diego, California (March 2020).

RELATED VIDEO: Your First Look at Disney World’s Eye-Popping New Toy Story Land

Disney Wonder was the second ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, first setting sail in 1999. In 2016, she underwent a massive refurbishment, during which they built a new restaurant, Tiana’s Place, a New Orleans-themed jazz lounge inspired by The Princess and the Frog.

RELATED: Disney World Is Majorly Changing How They Price Tickets

Other ships include the Disney Magic, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy. In the same press conference on Thursday, the company announced new Caribbean itineraries on the Fantasy and new Bahamian cruises on the Dream.

Disney is currently in the process of building three yet-to-be-named ships that will join the fleet in 2021, 2022, and 2023.