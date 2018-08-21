Disney Unveils New Interactive Art Exhibit to Celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th Anniversary

Disney is heading to New York City!

In celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary, the company unveiled their plans for an interactive art exhibit titled “Mickey: The True Original Exhibition,” that will open in N.Y.C. in November.

The immersive pop-up will span a 16-000-square-foot space in Manhattan, and will feature multimedia art installations, from murals to sculptures to paintings. Much like the Disney theme parks, the exhibit is sure to be full of highly Instagrammable spots.

“As Walt said, ‘I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse’,” Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products, said in a statement. “From ‘The True Original Exhibition’ to a year-long celebration in our parks around the world, we are honoring the deep connection that families and fans have made with Mickey and Minnie Mouse for nearly a century.”

The brand has called in artists of all genres and experience levels to create original works for the exhibit, and ahead of the pop-up’s official opening date, three artists will temporarily preview their installations across the country. The installations pay tribute to three “iconic pieces of Mickey Mouse merchandise”—the watch, the t-shirt and the plush doll.

On Monday, Disney kicked off the 90-day countdown to Mickey Mouse’s big day with a series of new brand and product collaborations, including a Target fashion collection and three limited-edition flavors of Ample Hills ice cream featuring Mickey-shaped chunks.

Running from November 8, 2018 – February 10, 2019, ‘Mickey: The True Original Exhibition’ will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 60 10th Avenue, New York. Tickets cost $38 per person and are available for purchase online.