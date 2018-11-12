You Can Stay at the Actual Dirty Dancing Hotel, but it's Not in the Catskills

The Catskills served as the setting for Baby and Johnny’s memorable summer in Dirty Dancing, but the Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia, was the actual filming location for the resort.

And if you’ve been waiting to live out the vacation of your DD dreams we’ve got good news: the hotel is still very much open for business.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

RELATED: Stars Favorite Hotels in Cannes, David Henrie’s Honeymoon Resort and More Celeb-Favorite Stays

You can learn all about the real place in PEOPLE’s Dirty Dancing collector’s issue, but here’s a sneak peek: The rustic retreat opened in 1936 and boasted all of the outdoorsy charm that the location scouts were looking for (and upstate New York options lacked). While some scenes were filmed at Lake Lure, North Carolina — which also hosts a multi-day Dirty Dancing festival each year with live music, watermelon relay races and a lake lift competition — the majority of the exterior shots, including the Virginia Bungalow that the Housemans called home, took place at the Lodge.

Getty Images

RELATED: Star Wars Planets and Places You Can Actually Visit

The hotel even offers a Dirty Dancing-themed weekend package, which includes film tours, scavenger hunts and, of course, dance lessons.

If that’s not enough to convince you, the website promises this: “You will have the time of your life.” But you better act fast — there are already limited rooms remaining for the 2019 program.