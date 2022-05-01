This Now-$26 Stick Vacuum with Nearly 13,000 Five-Star Ratings Sucks Up 'Filth You Can't Even See'
For quick touch-ups around the house, there's no reason to pull out the heavy upright vacuum — not when you have a slim, lightweight stick ready to handle small messes.
Whether you're preparing for guests or cleaning up after kids and pets, the popular Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik Vacuum Cleaner can easily take care of everyday cleaning on various surfaces, according to shoppers, minus the bulky struggle. And right now, you can get the vacuum on sale for just $26.
Buy It! Dirt Devil Simpli-Stik Vacuum Cleaner, $25.37 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Despite its small size, the Dirt Devil vacuum is powerful, suctioning up crumbs, hair, and dust bunnies with the push of a button. It has a wide 10-inch cleaning path to cover hardwood, tile, and low-pile carpeting with minimal effort and time. And although the vacuum is great on the ground, you'll probably want to use it beyond your floors, too.
That's because the built-in handheld vacuum pops right off the base, letting you suck up pet hair on the sofa and crushed cereal on upholstered chairs. This Dirt Devil even comes with a long crevice attachment to clean things like fan blades and tight corners.
And because it's compact and lightweight, some shoppers confessed to replacing their heavy-duty vacuums with the Dirt Devil for daily or light cleaning in their reviews. The 3.74-pound vacuum is easy to take up the stairs, push on carpets, and transition from one room to the next, they say.
The Dirt Devil vacuum is extremely popular on Amazon — it has nearly 13,000 five-star ratings to date from pet owners, parents, and even housekeepers.
One person, who has two Siberian Huskies, confirmed that this Dirt Devil "works as well or better than bigger, more powerful household vacuums" and said it lets them clean the dogs' "daily shedding in a pinch." A different shopper said it "sucks up all sorts of filth you can't even see," while another simply was shocked that it "sucks up everything."
For everyday messes, you can't go wrong with this now-$26 Dirt Devil vacuum on Amazon.
