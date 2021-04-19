Shoppers Say This $60 Dirt Devil Vacuum Gives a Professional Cleaning Minus the High Price

Profile Menu
The best thing you can do before tackling your annual spring cleaning is invest in a few high-powered tools that can do most of the hard work for you. Just because you’re deep cleaning doesn’t mean you have to break a sweat, and the Dirt Devil Endura Reach Upright Bagless Vacuum is the one essential over 5,600 Amazon shoppers swear by for creating a spotless home with ease.
The Dirt Devil vacuum is small in size, but it packs a ton of suction power to clean pet hair, dirt, and debris throughout your home. Designed with the brand’s CleanPath Technology, the upright vacuum can go from hardwood floors to carpets without losing any suction, so you don’t have to worry about getting a good clean. It also has an extra-long 20-foot cord that delivers 120 volts of strong power, so you can clean bigger rooms without having to move it from outlet to outlet.
Buy It! Dirt Devil Endura Reach Upright Bagless Vacuum, $59.87; amazon.com
Reviewers say the vacuum “surpassed expectations,” and if you can believe it, some even compare the $60 vacuum to more expensive high-end models that cost upwards of $700. Multiple people say it outperforms top-tier brands at a fraction of the price.
“I was using my roommates Dyson,” writes one shopper. “It was a good vacuum, but she left and took her vacuum with her. Not a problem. I bought this vacuum instead, and oh my gosh, it picks up far more than her Dyson and its set-up is pretty much the same which is super. I dig this vacuum so much and highly suggest it.”
Thanks to its small frame and lightweight, 9-pound build, you can take the vacuum from the living room to the kitchen without a problem. It also has a handy crevice tool that can suck up forgotten crumbs and dust hiding in small spaces in the couch or the car. Another standout feature that shoppers say puts the Endura Reach over the rest is its 10-foot long release wand, which lets you clean tough-to-reach surface areas like air vents and the top of your cabinets. And when you’re done, simply empty the bagless dust cup with one push.
The Amazon best-seller is so powerful, professionals in the reviews say they would rather use the Dirt Devil vacuum over commercial cleaners. One even calls it “the best one so far!”
“I work as a custodian/janitor and I usually prefer the professional grade equipment,” writes the reviewer. “However! This is the best vacuum I have come across in quite a while. It’s easy to put together and figure out. It does what it says and picks up a lot. I highly recommend getting this, plus it is a really great price.”
If you’re ready to deep clean your home with a vacuum that “works wonders” and will make spring cleaning a breeze, go with the Dirt Devil Endura Reach Upright Bagless Vacuum for $60.
