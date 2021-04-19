Shoppers Say This $60 Dirt Devil Vacuum Gives a Professional Cleaning Minus the High Price

Thanks to its small frame and lightweight, 9-pound build, you can take the vacuum from the living room to the kitchen without a problem. It also has a handy crevice tool that can suck up forgotten crumbs and dust hiding in small spaces in the couch or the car. Another standout feature that shoppers say puts the Endura Reach over the rest is its 10-foot long release wand, which lets you clean tough-to-reach surface areas like air vents and the top of your cabinets. And when you’re done, simply empty the bagless dust cup with one push.