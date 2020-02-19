Want Your Home to Smell Like a Kardashian’s? This Is the Candle to Burn

Image zoom Jeff Schear/Getty

If you want your home to smell like your favorite celebrity’s, look no further than Diptyque. Victoria Beckham, LeBron James, Kerry Washington, Kate Hudson, and Gal Gadot have all professed their love for the French brand, and Meghan Markle even scented her wedding at St. George’s Chapel with Diptyque candles. Now, you can count the Kardashian family among those celeb Diptyque lovers: Kourtney Kardashian flashed the Gardénia candle in her recent Instagram Stories.

“The sound of silence,” Kardashian captioned a video at Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West’s home as the candle flickered atop a table. Like other Diptyque products, the Gardénia candle is housed in the brand’s signature glass vessel, which is perfect for holding everything from cotton swabs to freshly picked flowers once the wax burns out.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The candle carries floral-scented notes from essential oils of white flowers and jasmine, and you can grab one at Nordstrom for $68. Satisfied shoppers have left rave reviews about the Gardénia candle on Nordstrom’s site, with one saying that it’s “perfect for spring and summer, or if you are missing the garden in the winter.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Launches SKIMS Shapewear at Nordstrom: Shop Her Designs Before They Sell Out!

This isn’t the only Diptyque candle you can find at Nordstrom right now — the retailer carries dozens of Diptyque options, including the Choisya candle that Kate Hudson referred to as one of her favorites, the popular Baies candle that counts both LeBron James and Gal Gadot as fans, and the Figuier candle, the signature scent at the Victoria Beckham store in London, according to the designer’s interview with New York magazine.

While we might not all have houses as spectacular as the Kardashians’, we can certainly make our homes smell like them. Grab Diptyque’s Gardénia candle below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Diptyque Gardénia Scented Candle, $68; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.