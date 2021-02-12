Diplo Lists Glam Hollywood Hills Home for $2.7 Million — See Inside

Diplo is ready to let go of a swanky, ultra-modern home in the Hollywood Hills.

The DJ and record producer, also known as Thomas Wesley Pentz, has listed an all-white abode with views across Los Angeles — and of the Hollywood sign! — for $2.695 million with agent Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty, PEOPLE can confirm.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom property offers 2,524 square feet of interior living space, plus numerous outdoor terraces and gathering spots fit into the .08 acre lot. According to the listing, the Beachwood Canyon home is ideal for a live-work space. The listing photos show various rooms set up as a recording studio, lounge and yoga room. There's also a designated outdoor meditation area.

The top floor, dubbed the "owner's penthouse suite," occupies a full level and includes a luxurious bath, private office and balcony.

The entire home, which was originally built in 1926, has been staged by interiors firm ASH NYC (famed for its design of the Siren Hotel in Detroit) and the buyer has the option to purchase all the furnishings and art they've selected with the home for an additional cost.

The father of three — he shares sons Lazer, 7, and Lockett, 11, with ex Kathryn Lockhart; and son Pace, 11 months, with model Jevon King — purchased the home in 2016 for $2.425 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. At the time, the property had been listed for sale or lease. The price to rent? A cool $12,500 a month.