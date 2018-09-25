Lindsay Lohan's Mom Dina Files for Bankruptcy to Save Her Home from Auction after Foreclosure

Dina Lohan has filed for bankruptcy.

Lindsay Lohan‘s mom, 56, filed on Monday in the Eastern District of New York under Chapter 13, which is a “voluntary repayment plan for individuals with regular income,” according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Dina reports that she is more than $1,700,000 in debt. She says that she owes $1,554,240 to Pennymac Loan Services for the mortgage on her home in N. Merrick, New York; $4,651 to California in taxes; $9,139 to New York in taxes and $10,019 to Thrift Investment Corp. for her Honda car.

Other claims include $45,051.74 owed to the IRS and $10,483 to St. Anthony S. High School.

In April, Dina had her New York home foreclosed on after she defaulted on her mortgage and failed to respond to the foreclosure lawsuit. At the time, a judge ruled that the home, where Lindsay grew up, would be need to be sold at public auction within 90 days.

The home was scheduled to be auctioned on Tuesday, according to TMZ. Filing for bankruptcy on Monday prevented the auction from taking place for the time being, a legal expert confirms to PEOPLE.

In the court documents, Dina estimates that her assets are worth between $1,000,001 and $10 million.

Lindsay and her daughter had a rocky relationship even before Dina’s financial woes. In 2012, police were called to the New York home after Dina and the Mean Girls actress were involved in an altercation.

“At 8:06 a.m. [police] got a call for a domestic disturbance. There had been some sort of verbal dispute between Lindsay and her mother that took place in a limo that was coming from New York City,” a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson told PEOPLE in 2012.

In 2016, Lindsay posted a now-deleted message, “@dinalohan … Sometimes it sucks when your mom isn’t there for you.” In 2017, the mother-daughter duo seemed to have a better relationship when they walked the red carpet at the Daily Mail‘s holiday party, together.