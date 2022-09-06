Amazon Shoppers Swear This Cozy Blanket Is the 'Perfect Throw for Lounging' — and It's 50% Off Now

With temperatures finally starting to drop and sweater season mercifully almost upon us, it's the perfect moment to ready your space for the cool, crisp days ahead by stocking up on some new throw blankets for every cozy spot in the house.

And if you're blanket shopping on a budget, there's no better option to combine style and affordability than the Dii Diamond Throw Blanket, currently up to a whopping 50 percent off at Amazon — so you can even grab a few.

While the blanket is available in an array of neutral color options, those looking to snag the best deal can shop the classic gray, which is marked half off its original price, bringing the price down to just $10. Plus, it's the perfect chic shade to match any decor.

The throw measures 50 by 60 inches, so while it's not big enough to cover a crowd, it's the perfect size to throw over a couch or chair for a little added style. Reach for it when you want to wrap yourself up on a chilly morning while having some coffee.

Made from 100 percent cotton, it's soft and durable, holding up well to washes and heavy use, while still staying nice and cozy. The throw itself is trendy and stylish, fitting in well with a variety of decorating concepts. It incorporates a diamond print knit and fringed edge for an added touch of flair. A few other shades are also marked down, including forest green and navy blue.

Tons of reviewers are also chiming in with their love for this simple staple piece, and over 3,000 shoppers have left perfect ratings. One called it the "perfect throw for lounging," while others attested that it's a "nice decorative piece" too.

Many reviewers have bought multiples of the blanket, like this shopper who noted that it's "well worth the price," and added, "I bought two and plan on buying more as Christmas gifts." Some who planned on using them just for decor happily reported: "Their weight and semi-softness have made these affordable blankets a family favorite for TV watching!"

Grab the Dii Diamond Throw Blanket while it's under $10 at Amazon.

