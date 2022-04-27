Amazon Shoppers Say They Don't Want to Get Out of Bed After Trying These Pillows, and a Set of 2 Is Under $20
Getting a good night's sleep relies on plenty of factors. Is it hot or cold enough in the bedroom? Are your bed sheets wicking away your sweat? Is your mattress too soft? And if you've noticed that you're waking up with a sore neck, there's one thing you can do to help: Invest in a new set of pillows.
Start with the Digital Decor Cotton Down-Alternative Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The pillows are stuffed with a down alternative material made from 100 percent cotton, producing a pillow that's breathable, cool, and durable. Each pillow is finished off in a hypoallergenic coating that's not irritating or uncomfortable while you sleep. Plus, the pillows can be used by anyone, no matter if you sleep on your back, stomach, or side.
Buy It! Digital Decor Cotton Down-Alternative Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $18.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Over 8,100 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, with users calling them "more comfortable than any down pillow" and comparing them to "thick hotel pillows." One reviewer put it simply, "This is probably one of the nicest pillows I have ever used," while another shared: "I never wake up with a neck ache since I started buying this brand of pillow."
A third shopper enthused that they "can't say enough things" about these pillows, explaining that they don't make their neck stiff. They wrote: "These pillows honestly feel like the ones in hotels," and added, "I paired it with a satin pillowcase and legitimately didn't want to get out of bed."
Head to Amazon to get the Digital Decor Cotton Down-Alternative Bed Pillows while they're on sale for as little as $19 at Amazon.
