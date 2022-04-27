Amazon Shoppers Say They Don't Want to Get Out of Bed After Trying These Pillows, and a Set of 2 Is Under $20

Start with the Digital Decor Cotton Down-Alternative Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The pillows are stuffed with a down alternative material made from 100 percent cotton, producing a pillow that's breathable, cool, and durable. Each pillow is finished off in a hypoallergenic coating that's not irritating or uncomfortable while you sleep. Plus, the pillows can be used by anyone, no matter if you sleep on your back, stomach, or side.