Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted six more weeks of winter, but Diane Kruger is channeling the warm weather now.

The actress took to Instagram to share a peek inside her charming living room, which got a little springtime spruce thanks to a pretty gift from a pal.

“When you get home and your friend left you a promise of spring to come,” Kruger wrote alongside the post.

The present appears to be a variety of Japanese cherry blossom stems, arranged in a glass vase atop her wood coffee table. A caramel-colored leather sofa adds warmth to the space and a plush area rug offers softness to the hardwood floors.

Kruger, who is currently dating the Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus after splitting from longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson in 2016, also incorporated a plethora of tchotchkes into her design. Stacks of books sit at either end of the couch, while animal statues appear on the right side of the three-seater for a natural finishing touch.

If you want to snag the look of Kruger’s modern yet cozy hangout, shop the look below.

1. Leon Wood Frame Leather Sofa

West Elm

Buy it!: $1,959 and up; westelm.com

2. Felize Tassel Shag Rug

Urban Outfitters

Buy it!: $199 and up; urbanoutfitters.com

3. Kenroy Home Arne 53-Inch Black Floor Lamp with Metal Shade

Home Depot

Buy it!: $149; homedepot.com

4. Window Sheer Vue Signature White Solid Curtain Panel

Target

Buy it!: $19; target.com