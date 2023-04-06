Diane Keaton Reveals She's 'Itching' to Design a 'Fantastic Ridiculous' New Home East of Her L.A. Base

Diane Keaton's love for collecting and decorating amazing homes around Los Angeles is well known, but the Oscar winner isn't satisfied just sticking to the West Coast, she reveals.

Speaking with Leanne Ford for the second-ever issue of the HGTV star, interior designer and self-confessed Keaton superfan's magazine, Feel Free, Keaton says she is "itching" to find her next big real estate project.

When asked by Ford about how many homes she has decorated already, Keaton says it's "about seven," but also admits "there's probably more." The 77-year-old counts them out: "Two Lloyd Wrights, Copa DeOro, two Roxburys, Wynola, and this one."

Some of her most famous homes are two Spanish-inspired homes in Beverly Hills and Bel Air, and her current industrial-style property spotlighted in her book, The House That Pinterest Built.

The Annie Hall star said she is "definitely itching [to do another home]. I'd like to go east a little and keep this one west. Fantastic, ridiculous dreams." Keaton didn't go into detail about just how far east — whether it's Palm Springs or perhaps her one-time home of New York City.

Leanne Ford

Keaton also shared her thoughts on the things she loves in her current L.A. abode.

"I have a very huge black painting, which is just black, and I had it made. I mean, it's really the tallest thing around and the widest. And all it says is 1948. And I keep thinking, why 1948? I look at it every day and I go, 'And why, Diane?'"

The expansive living room is one area that often leaves Keaton perplexed, she tells Ford.

"I don't move anything in the living room because I've never used the living room, which is the biggest waste of time ever. The living room is huge, and okay, now you got a huge living room, but how often do you have parties at your house, Diane? Literally two times. That's it," she says.

Feel Free Magazine

In the wide-ranging interview with the Restored by the Fords alum, Keaton talks of her love for collage and how she would use skills learned from her mother to design her first tiny New York City apartment.

"In my early 20s, I was living in New York and I was in [the musical] Hair — talk about an interesting experience — and I would come back to my little place and just started cutting things out and putting them on paper," she said, adding "I had a little apartment Uptown on the east side, a little one-bedroom."

Interviewing Keaton was a dream come true for Ford, who is a huge fan of the actress and even named a cabinet in her Crate & Barrel furniture collection Annie. Ford told PEOPLE at the launch of the collection it was "named after my love for Annie Hall, of course! Which we all know now really was just a love for Diane Keaton."

Volume two of Feel Free magazine is available now.