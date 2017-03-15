Birthday in Bimini! Devon Windsor Shares Her Photo Diary from Her Trip to the Bahamas

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is trading the winter weather for the sun and sand of Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas. She jetted off to celebrate her 23rd birthday with friends and family, including sister Alex and boyfriend Johnny Barbara, and other model/actress friends Olivia Culpo and Cara Santana, to name a few. Here, she shares her travel diary from the gorgeous getaway exclusive with PEOPLE.

“The whole girl gang!” includes Rachel Hilbert, Nicole Harrison, Melody Le, Olivia Culpo, her sister Alex, and actor Jesse Metcalfe’s fiance, Cara Santana.