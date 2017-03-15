Birthday in Bimini! Devon Windsor Shares Her Photo Diary from Her Trip to the Bahamas

Megan Stein
March 15, 2017 01:59 PM
<p><i>Victoria&rsquo;s Secret model <a href="https://www.instagram.com/devwindsor/" target="_blank">Devon Windsor</a> is trading the winter weather for the sun and sand of Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas. She jetted off to celebrate her 23rd birthday with friends and family, including sister Alex and boyfriend Johnny Barbara, and other model/actress friends Olivia Culpo and Cara Santana, to name a few. Here, she shares her travel diary&nbsp;from the gorgeous getaway exclusive with PEOPLE.</i></p> <p>&#8220;The whole girl gang!&#8221; includes Rachel Hilbert, Nicole Harrison, Melody Le, Olivia Culpo, her sister Alex, and actor <a href="https://people.com/home/jesse-metcalfe-cara-santana-house-tour/" target="_blank">Jesse Metcalfe&#8217;s fiance, Cara Santana.</a>&nbsp;</p>
Devon Windsor's Bahamas Birthday Trip

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is trading the winter weather for the sun and sand of Bimini, a chain of islands in the Bahamas. She jetted off to celebrate her 23rd birthday with friends and family, including sister Alex and boyfriend Johnny Barbara, and other model/actress friends Olivia Culpo and Cara Santana, to name a few. Here, she shares her travel diary from the gorgeous getaway exclusive with PEOPLE.

“The whole girl gang!” includes Rachel Hilbert, Nicole Harrison, Melody Le, Olivia Culpo, her sister Alex, and actor Jesse Metcalfe’s fiance, Cara Santana. 

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Selfie! Headed to Bimini, an island in the Bahamas for my birthday weekend.&#8221;</p>
Boat Crew

“Selfie! Headed to Bimini, an island in the Bahamas for my birthday weekend.”

Devon Windsor
<p>Windsor&#8217;s boyfriend Johnny, <em>Chesapeake Shores&nbsp;</em>actor&nbsp;Jesse Metcalfe, Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, and friends Chris De La Fe and DJ Rascal hit the beach for the model&#8217;s birthday.</p>
Boys on the Beach

Windsor’s boyfriend Johnny, Chesapeake Shores actor Jesse Metcalfe, Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, and friends Chris De La Fe and DJ Rascal hit the beach for the model’s birthday.

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Soaking up the sun with my girls!&#8221;</p>
Squad in the Sand

“Soaking up the sun with my girls!”

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Just a girl and her parrot floaty in the middle of nowhere.&#8221;</p>
Plucky Parrot

“Just a girl and her parrot floaty in the middle of nowhere.”

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Found these little guys while exploring.&#8221;</p>
Star Power

“Found these little guys while exploring.”

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Exploring Bimini and found this old shipwreck.&#8221;</p>
Treasure Hunt

“Exploring Bimini and found this old shipwreck.”

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Pulling up to a nearby sandbank called Cat Cay!&nbsp;We actually had to manually blow up this floaty ourselves!&#8221;</p>
Work Hard, Float Hard

“Pulling up to a nearby sandbank called Cat Cay! We actually had to manually blow up this floaty ourselves!”

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Good morning! Not a bad view to wake up to.&#8221;</p>
Morning Glory

“Good morning! Not a bad view to wake up to.”

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Love these adorable tropical-themed cookies my mom ordered my boyfriend and I for the trip.&#8221;</p>
Sweet Treats

“Love these adorable tropical-themed cookies my mom ordered my boyfriend and I for the trip.”

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;My girl Nicole and I taking in the&nbsp;beauty of the island!&#8221;</p>
Bimini Beauties

“My girl Nicole and I taking in the beauty of the island!”

Devon Windsor
<p>&#8220;Attempting a handstand here! Not my best&#8230;but at least my toes are pointed.&#8221;</p>
Walking on Sunshine

“Attempting a handstand here! Not my best…but at least my toes are pointed.”

Devon Windsor
