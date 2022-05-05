Designer Jake Arnold Talks First-Ever Product Line, Decorating for A-Listers and More

The celebrity-favorite interior designer has teamed up with Parachute on a chic collection of bedding and accessories

Jake Arnold can pull off a stunning celebrity home renovation no problem, but the in-demand interior designer was a newbie when it came to creating his first product line.

The LA-based design pro, who's worked with everyone from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, teamed up with Parachute to produce a collection of bedding and accessories that feels ultra-luxe, but fits into any style home.

"I've definitely been a huge fan of Parachute. I use it for a lot of clients, honestly," Arnold tells PEOPLE. For the Jake Arnold for Parachute collection, he created sheets, a duvet cover set, decorative pillows, a throw blanket, bed skirt, curtain panels, and even a chic, printed robe. "Part of the process is really scary," he says of originating his first designs and then waiting on pins and needles for prototypes. But in the end, he admits, "We had a lot of fun."

Jake Arnold x Parachute Credit: Courtesy Parachute

"I wanted to introduce a richer, layered palette to what they normally do, which is very white, bright, light. And add amazing textures and really lean more into a little bit of print," says the designer, who is known for his moody neutral-hued spaces. Most importantly, he says, "everything feels very comfortable, timeless, layered and inviting."

It's a style that he's captured in many high-end projects (which landed him on Architectural Digest's AD100 list for the first time this year), including Legend and Teigen's latest L.A. home.

"Out of all the people I've worked with, they're one of my favorite clients because they really understand the creative process and trust you," he says. He began working with the power couple "literally a week after the pandemic started."

Jake Arnold x Parachute Credit: Courtesy Parachute

Teigen and Legend had just bought a new construction mansion, and while the space was right, all the finishes felt off. "Literally this house was just built, and we were like, 'We need to rip everything out, all of it,'" recalls Arnold. "The house is so great, and it just was not great, what they had done inside."

Rather than meeting in person, they collaborated over video calls to conceptualize the family's dream house, which Teigen has shared plenty of peeks inside on Instagram.

The home's centerpiece is a "technically real" tree, but with silk leaves, "because I can't be dealing with them falling on the floor every day," he jokes. But Arnold's favorite features are even more playful: "a ball pit for Luna for her room" and a backyard playground that is "architecturally the chicest structure."

"My favorite thing of all time is seeing a kid see their room and freak out. It's like being on Extreme Makeover in real life," he says.

Arnold isn't slowing down. He's currently working on a home with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom — "We're working with them on a full renovation," he says — as well as homes across the country for CEOs and tech execs. He's also co-founded The Expert, a platform that "offers one-on-one video consultations with designers around the world to everyday homeowners," he says. "We work with AD100 designers who typically aren't accessible. So we've broken that barrier."

And there's more to come. He notes, "This month, we're going to launch an e-commerce part of the platform that is essentially the Farfetch for home" with products curated by their network of A-list interior designers.