Designer Emily Henderson Picks the Most Stylish Gifts for the Home — Starting at $14

The Target Home Style Expert and HGTV alum selects well-designed pieces for every decor-loving giftee
By Mackenzie Schmidt
December 12, 2019 08:30 AM

Project 62 Faux Rabbit Fur Throw Blanket

“This faux rabbit fur can create a fight between family members (ask my children!), because it’s literally the softest item you’ll ever own.”

Buy It! $24, target.com

The Dutchess Dutch Oven

“I love this cast-iron Dutch oven that can gracefully move from oven to table. It’s also incredibly stylish and modern.”

Buy it! $145, greatjonesgoods.com

Totem Pillar Candles 

“These sculptural candles look great virtually anywhere and come in a ton of colors.”

Buy it! $48 for 3, food52.com

Schoolhouse Electric Ceramic Match Striker

“The ultimate little luxury and one that looks so great next to that perfect candle. I rarely buy these for myself, but LOVE to get them as gifts.”

Buy it! $48, schoolhouse.com

Taj Pedestals

“A footed tray takes what you want to display to the next level (pun intended).”

Buy it! From $36, jaysonhome.com

Banded Porcelain Planter

“This beautiful porcelain planter comes in a unique shape and it’s the perfect vessel to showcase your favorite plants.”

Buy it! $48, schoolhouse.com

The Citizenry Halston Pitcher

“This pitcher has a unique, simplistic shape and a sleek matte finish. It is also a multi-tasking item, as it would look great as a vase styled with fresh blooms.”

Buy It! $110, thecitizenry.com

Skagerak Edge Salad Servers

“I love entertaining with these salad servers that feature a touch of brass towards the bottom of the handles.”

Buy it! $60, shophorne.com

Project 62 Woven Throw Blanket

“I love this throw blanket that comes in classic color combos and features a linework pattern. Drape it over the arm of an accent chair or sofa to add style without grabbing too much attention.”

Buy It! $30; target.com 

Hand Painted Container in Concentric Circles

“A lidded jar is something people don’t realize they need, but they’re super multi-functional. It’s great for catching anything from paper clips to keys.”

Buy It! $24, poketo.com

Honeycomb Plate 

“This handstamped tray looks great on a nightstand or entry, I should know — I have it.”

Buy it! $28 (3.75″ x 5″), jaysonhome.com

Project 62 Natural Frame

“I love the warmth of this unique Project 62 frame. It also comes in a neutral color so you can easily style it with other similar, neutral frames to achieve a beautiful look.”

Buy It! $14, target.com

