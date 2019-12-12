Designer Emily Henderson Picks the Most Stylish Gifts for the Home — Starting at $14

Project 62 Faux Rabbit Fur Throw Blanket
“This faux rabbit fur can create a fight between family members (ask my children!), because it’s literally the softest item you’ll ever own.”
Buy It! $24, target.com
The Dutchess Dutch Oven
“I love this cast-iron Dutch oven that can gracefully move from oven to table. It’s also incredibly stylish and modern.”
Buy it! $145, greatjonesgoods.com
Totem Pillar Candles
“These sculptural candles look great virtually anywhere and come in a ton of colors.”
Buy it! $48 for 3, food52.com
Schoolhouse Electric Ceramic Match Striker
“The ultimate little luxury and one that looks so great next to that perfect candle. I rarely buy these for myself, but LOVE to get them as gifts.”
Buy it! $48, schoolhouse.com
Taj Pedestals
“A footed tray takes what you want to display to the next level (pun intended).”
Buy it! From $36, jaysonhome.com
Banded Porcelain Planter
“This beautiful porcelain planter comes in a unique shape and it’s the perfect vessel to showcase your favorite plants.”
Buy it! $48, schoolhouse.com
The Citizenry Halston Pitcher
“This pitcher has a unique, simplistic shape and a sleek matte finish. It is also a multi-tasking item, as it would look great as a vase styled with fresh blooms.”
Buy It! $110, thecitizenry.com
Skagerak Edge Salad Servers
“I love entertaining with these salad servers that feature a touch of brass towards the bottom of the handles.”
Buy it! $60, shophorne.com
Project 62 Woven Throw Blanket
“I love this throw blanket that comes in classic color combos and features a linework pattern. Drape it over the arm of an accent chair or sofa to add style without grabbing too much attention.”
Buy It! $30; target.com
Hand Painted Container in Concentric Circles
“A lidded jar is something people don’t realize they need, but they’re super multi-functional. It’s great for catching anything from paper clips to keys.”
Buy It! $24, poketo.com
Honeycomb Plate
“This handstamped tray looks great on a nightstand or entry, I should know — I have it.”
Buy it! $28 (3.75″ x 5″), jaysonhome.com
Project 62 Natural Frame
“I love the warmth of this unique Project 62 frame. It also comes in a neutral color so you can easily style it with other similar, neutral frames to achieve a beautiful look.”
Buy It! $14, target.com