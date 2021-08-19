The Memphis-based designer took home the top spot on Discovery+'s Design Star: Next Gen last spring, landing her her own series on the streaming service

WATCH: Get a First Look at Design Star Winner Carmeon Hamilton's New Show, Reno My Rental

When Carmeon Hamilton was named the winner of Design Star: Next Gen in April, the 35-year-old interior designer took home some major bragging rights, a $50,000 grand prize and most importantly, the chance to star in her own home makeover show.

Now, PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at that series, Reno My Rental, (above), which will be streaming on Discovery+ starting September 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the six-episode run, Hamilton will help transform the residences of renters in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, without doing major renovations that would lose them their security deposit.

But that doesn't mean the makeovers are any less dramatic.

reno-my-rental-discovery-plus-2 Credit: Discovery+

The designer manages to completely reimagine dated or cookie-cutter spaces with pieces that her clients can take with them when they move, and treatments (like wallpaper, faux built-ins and lighting) that don't permanently alter the homes.

Hamilton's mission is to "make big changes without breaking the bank or tearing down walls," she says in a press release. "I've got the hacks, the tricks and the creative solutions to prove that you don't have to own a house to make it feel like home."

reno-my-rental-discovery+ Credit: Discovery+

And because her clients aren't thinking about resale, all-white walls and safe design decisions are out the window. In the trailer above, she creates an over-the-top all-pink sun porch, a moody and masculine sitting room, and a bedroom with a custom 3-D feature wall.

The show also spotlights all the amazing Memphis-based talents Hamilton has in her contacts. "One of my goals as a designer, especially working with renters, is to introduce them to all of the creative resources that are right in their backyard," she says. "Any way that I can incorporate the work of local vendors and artisans into my designs, I do."

reno-my-rental-discovery+-1 Credit: Discovery+

Hamilton beat out seven other talented designers from around the country to take the top spot on Design Star: Next Gen. The reboot of HGTV's highest-rated show ever premiered in February on Discovery+ with hosts Allison Holker, returning head judge Jonathan Adler and new addition Lauren Makk. Special guest judges included Tia Mowry, HGTV's Jasmine Roth and Jonathan Scott, who presented Hamilton with the grand prize.