A Plane! A Train! Watch Design Star: Next Gen Contestants Face Their Biggest Challenge Yet
Karim Rashid guests judges on the new episode of Design Star: Next Gen
All aboard for the latest Design Star: Next Gen challenge!
In Wednesday's episode of Discovery+'s hit Design Star spin-off, the contestants get the surprise of their careers when they're faced with a larger-than-life task that involves some recognizable (yet oversized) vehicles.
In the exclusive clip above they see their monumental task for the first time. According to the episode synopsis, the designers are divided into pairs for the "Unconventional Space challenge," and have to transform "a plane fuselage, caboose and city bus into a space with a sleeping component."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: WATCH: HGTV's Jasmine Roth Introduces a Very 2021 Challenge on Design Star: Next Gen Premiere
Joined by designer Karim Rashid as a guest judge, the competitors marvel at their spaces, wondering where to start outside their usual "lab" spaces.
"One, where do you get these things? But two, what do you expect us to do with these?" Atlanta-based contestant Justin says in a confessional.
Eventually, head judge Jonathan Adler shows up and tells the contestants, "In today's world, so many people are seeking alternative housing, and one huge trend across America is the upcycling of, shall we say, unexpected spaces, old retired vehicles."
RELATED VIDEO: Design Star: Next Gen — Jasmine Roth Guest Judges!
Host Allison Holker Boss recently spoke with PEOPLE about her "amazing" new series, which she feels "an honor to be a part of."
"It's so inspiring to me," she said. "That's the biggest takeaway from the show that you're gonna get with each episode is if you love décor and you love design, you're going to walk away from each episode like, 'I'm gonna do that.' "
"Each of the the designers is so talented and they have very different, eclectic tastes," added Holker Boss, 33. "It'll be really interesting to see which designer starts what I like to call a 'design movement,' that really kind of motivates and now steers everyone's homes."
Design Star: Next Gen airs Wednesdays on Discovery+ and HGTV.
- A Plane! A Train! Watch Design Star: Next Gen Contestants Face Their Biggest Challenge Yet
- Behind-the-Scenes of Julius Randle's 2021 NBA All-Star Game Weekend with His Wife and Family
- Diane von Furstenberg Debuts Book to Help Women Own Their Power: 'Imperfections Become Your Assets'
- Magician Dan White Brings His Famed Show Into Guests' Living Rooms for a Virtual Night of Mystery