Derek Jeter Sells $22.5M Tampa Bay Mansion He Previously Rented to Tom Brady — See Inside!

The Hall of Famer Yankees shortstop and his wife, Hannah, listed the home for $29,000,000 in September

Derek Jeter has officially said goodbye to "St. Jetersburg."

The Hall of Famer Yankees shortstop, 46, and his model wife, Hannah, 31, have sold their Tampa Bay mansion for $22,519,433, PEOPLE can confirm. It was placed on the market for $29,000,000 in September, listed with Stephen Gay of Smith & Associates Real Estate.

According to a press release from Smith & Associates, the home — which was briefly rented out to Tom Brady and his family in early 2020 after he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — is the largest sale ever in the Tampa region.

"It is the most impressive home to ever hit the market in Tampa Bay and the sale price reflects that fact," a representative for the real estate agency tells PEOPLE.

The property is also reportedly the most expensive and largest house to ever be built in the area. Jeter constructed the approximately 30,000-square-foot waterfront home — nicknamed "St. Jetersburg," after the nearby city of St. Petersburg — in 2011.

It boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a six-car garage, two boat lifts, nearly 9,000 square feet of outdoor space and an 80-foot-long saltwater lap pool with a spa. Surrounding the home is a six-foot-tall privacy wall that local residents reportedly dubbed "The Great Wall of Jeter."

Once inside the home, guests are greeted with a 24-foot-high foyer surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows that provide an incredible view of the pool and bay beyond.

The home also features a grand salon and a clubroom with a full bar and billiards table — as well as a wine cellar, gym, movie theater, in-law suite and outdoor kitchen.

"You would think with a house that's this large, you'd just get lost in it," Gay told The New York Times in September when the home first went on the market. "But with the mixed scale of the rooms, it's not like everything is so formal and segregated. It's definitely not a casual house, but it's very livable."

In April 2020, Jeter rented the property to new Tampa residents Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen after the NFL player decided to leave the New England Patriots and signed with the Buccaneers.

The quarterback, 43, and supermodel, 40, moved into the home with their three kids — John Edward Thomas, 13, (whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin, 11, and Vivian Lake, 8.

During an interview on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show in April, Brady said the home "worked out perfect" for him and his family as he began his new life in Florida.

"There's enough space here," Brady said. "We have my sister-in-law that lives with us, our kids and we have someone that cooks for us. So everyone's got a little space. The nice part is we have a lot of outdoor space here. I can do all my football training here, which I really like. It's been a good place to come down. [Jeter] left it furnished for me so I didn't have to deal with any of that."

"He did a great job. It's a great house," the Super Bowl champion added.

According to Gay, Brady and Jeter's teams had "negotiated favorable terms in the lease agreement so the Jeters could list, market, show and sell the property for sale."