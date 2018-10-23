See Inside Derek Jeter's Jaw-Dropping Lakefront Castle: Now Listed for $15 Million

Derek Jeter‘s country house castle is up for grabs.

The former New York Yankees player’s lakefront mansion is located about 45-miles northwest of Manhattan. The 4-acre estate is known to locals as Tiedemann Castle and is comprised of several homes on the same property, Variety reports.

Listed for $14.75 million through Diane Mitchell with Wright Bros. Real Estate, Jeter’s abode contains multiple buildings with at least eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, totaling nearly 13,000 square feet of indoor space between them.

Jeter, who is now a co-owner of the Miami Marlins, purchased the home in 2002 for just $425,000, according to MansionGlobal.com, but the home has a familial connection for the baseball star. According to the Times Herald-Record, who first reported the home’s listing in June, Jeter’s maternal grandfather grew up on the castle grounds after he was adopted by the Tiedemann family in the 1950s.

Inside the three-story main house, which was built in the early 1900s, there are six bedrooms, including two master suites. The home also features a study, an office, and multiple dining areas, formal living rooms, sitting areas, and a large kitchen with a fireplace.

The bottom floor of the castle also features a game room and its own dining room, in addition to a large family room with an attached kitchen and terrace.

In total, the home features four kitchens inside and one outside. The grounds include a sprawling lawn with an infinity pool, a pool house, wet bar, basketball court, guesthouse, lagoon, boat house, turret, and a replica of the Statue of Liberty overlooking the lake.