The former couple, who finalized their divorce in April after Buffington-Quaid filed in 2016, agreed to split the sale price of their family home as part of their settlement. The agreement also outlined that Buffington-Quaid would receive a $2 million lump sum payment, another million for property settlements and $13,750 a month in child support, which could increase if Quaid’s income surpasses $1.3 million in one year.