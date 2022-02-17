Photos Show Demolition of Mohamed Hadid's Controversial Bel-Air Mega-Mansion Underway

A judge ruled in 2019 that the house, which was constructed without the proper city approvals, posed a danger to the developer's neighbors

Mohamed Hadid's controversial Bel-Air mansion is being demolished.

Photos taken this week show the beginnings of the process of dismantling the illegally constructed 30,000-square-foot behemoth, following a judge's 2019 ruling the cliffside structure was a "danger to the public."

The 73-year-old real estate developer and father of supermodels Gigi and Bella purchased the property in 2011 and gained approval to build a smaller house on the site. Instead, he began illegally constructing a 30,000-square-foot mansion without the correct permits, according to Dirt.

In 2017, he plead no contest to criminal charges and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and pay $3,000 in fines as well as other hefty fees, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Mohamed Hadid's 'Starship Enterprise' Mansion Credit: TheHollywoodFix.net/BACKGRID

At the time, Hadid was also ordered to organize a plan to help "stabilize" the hillside on which the property was built after neighbors expressed concern that the size of the mansion was posing a possible danger.

He was later hit with a civil lawsuit from multiple neighbors in 2018 for not sticking to the terms of that deal. The neighbors were eventually awarded nearly $3 million.

In 2019, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan ordered the mansion to be demolished, detailing that the structure put his neighbors at "legitimate risk of suffering damage and harm to their homes."

The property was sold at auction in December 2021 for $5 million to developer Sahara Construction Co., which agreed to pay to have the home demolished within nine months of the sale.

Sahara Construction reportedly revealed to the Daily Mail this week that it will not be able to use a wrecking ball to destroy the property because of its size. The company also told the outlet they were only given 60 days to complete the project.

"I think we'll be able to finish in that time," Sahara Construction assistant project manager Nasim Karawia told the Mail. "We're hoping that by the end of this week, we'll finish removing the top floor, apart from the main steel beams that support the whole structure."

The real estate listing was held by Todd Wohl with Premiere Estates Auction Company and Jonathan Nash with Hilton & Hyland.