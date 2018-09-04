Demi Lovato Is Selling the $9.4 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion Where She Overdosed

Demi Lovato is selling the Los Angeles home where she suffered a drug overdose in late July, PEOPLE confirms.

“Her house is up for sale. She’s getting healthy and putting the past behind her,” says a source close to the star. The Hollywood Hills mansion is listed with David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency for $9.45 million.

Reps for Lovato and a representative for The Agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On July 24, emergency services rushed to the property, where the singer was revived with Narcan, an emergency medication able to immediately restore normal breathing in someone who has overdosed on fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers.

She remained in the hospital for more than a week before she was released on Aug. 4 to enter an in-patient treatment facility.

She has not returned to the property since the day of the overdose, according to TMZ, who first reported the listing.

The 5,564-sq.-ft. estate, which the listing notes is “located on a quiet road above the Chateau Marmont” hotel, holds four bedrooms and six baths. The gated property boasts unobstructed city views “from downtown to the Pacific Ocean,” and outdoor living spaces that feature a grilling area, “zero-edge pool,” and a gazebo, located down a scenic walking path.

Inside, there’s a chef’s kitchen with marble counter tops, a master suite with dual walk-in closets, and a “club level,” which includes a bar and media room and “sky lounge” terrace.

The listing first appeared on Zillow on Monday.

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that the singer — who spent her 26th birthday in treatment — “understands the severity of her overdose” and is determined to get healthy again.

“She wants to be sober. She wants to get help. She understands that it will take a lot of work and commitment to stay healthy, but this is what she wants,” the insider added.

Lovato broke her silence about the incident on Aug. 5, writing on Instagram: “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well … I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

“She’s in recovery and doing great,” the source previously told PEOPLE, adding, “This is a long road.”