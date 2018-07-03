Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Shows Off Her Swanky NYC Apartment — See the Photos!

Delilah Belle Hamlin is moving on up — to her own Tribeca loft apartment!

In the August issue of Town & Country, the 20-year-old runway model, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, showed off the swanky two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that will double as a dorm room when she starts her freshman year at New York University in January.

In order to get the decor just right, Hamlin enlisted the help of RH Teen, Restoration Hardware’s teen furnishings brand.

“Initially I wanted black, white, and gray, but the design team suggested a pop of color,” she told the magazine. “We went with pink, and I’m glad we did.”

In the photos, Hamlin proudly puts her apartment’s sophisticated yet youthful decorations on display, including a pair of gold-accented bubble chairs suspended from the ceiling (with a matching set of furry millennial pink pillows inside) and a delicate metal chandelier above her bed.

In a sweet nod to her family, she also has two portraits of her parents hanging on the walls.

“It’s the first time I’ve designed my own space, so I thought a lot about what I’d love to live with every day,” Hamlin told Town & Country, adding that she kept her parents’ Beverly Hills home in mind while making her choices.

“I wanted that level of comfort but have it be crisp and clean,” she explained.

While opening up about her future as a college undergrad, Hamlin told WWD, how she decided on becoming a criminal psychology major.

“When I was — this is kind of weird — but when I was younger I would watch Kim Possible and I would be like, ‘Oh, my God. I want to be a secret spy.’ And then I started watching Criminal Minds and I really fell in love. It was so interesting. I took a course on criminal psychology in high school and it was the most interesting thing ever so I want to study that.”

The August Issue of Town & Country is on newsstands now.