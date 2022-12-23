Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say They Get an 'Excellent Night's Sleep' with This Heated Mattress Pad — and It's on Sale “It really helps with sore muscles and joints too” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 23, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've noticed that you're terribly cold while sleeping at night — despite snuggling under mountains of blankets — it's time to add something new to the mix: a heated mattress pad. And right now, the Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad is 35 percent off at Amazon. The mattress pad not only provides extra cloud-like comfort while you sleep, but it's also designed to keep you warm all night long. Each mattress pad is outfitted with dual controllers, which lets each person customize how hot or cool they want the topper to become. Users can choose from five heat settings that are easy to manage directly from the controller. The mattress pad is woven out of a breathable polyester material, plus it's waterproof, so you won't have to worry about accidental spills. Shoppers can choose from a handful of sizes ranging from twin XL to California king, all of which include a discount. Amazon Buy It! Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad, $84.48 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers recommend this heated mattress pad, with many noting that it makes a "huge difference" in the winter and keeps you "toasty warm." One user said, "It is so nice to turn this on about 15 minutes before going to bed and then crawl into a warm bed," while another added: "It really helps with sore muscles and joints too." Another five-star reviewer raved about the heated mattress pad, writing, "I set the mattress pad on five at least an hour before I go to bed. Once in bed, I turn it down to one." They also added, "The bed is nice and warm and I can now get comfortable right away, go to sleep quickly, and get an excellent night's sleep. I would definitely purchase this product again!" Head to Amazon to get the Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad while it's on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Slippers with 13,000+ Five-Star Ratings 'Every Day,' and They're Up to 57% Off Reese Witherspoon Can't Stop Wearing Cozy Sweaters in This Festive Color — Shop Similar Styles Starting at $20 This Celeb-Worn Activewear Brand Has an Under-the-Radar Sale Section — and New Styles Were Just Added