Amazon Shoppers Say They Get an 'Excellent Night's Sleep' with This Heated Mattress Pad — and It's on Sale

If you've noticed that you're terribly cold while sleeping at night — despite snuggling under mountains of blankets — it's time to add something new to the mix: a heated mattress pad.

And right now, the Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad is 35 percent off at Amazon. The mattress pad not only provides extra cloud-like comfort while you sleep, but it's also designed to keep you warm all night long. Each mattress pad is outfitted with dual controllers, which lets each person customize how hot or cool they want the topper to become. Users can choose from five heat settings that are easy to manage directly from the controller.

The mattress pad is woven out of a breathable polyester material, plus it's waterproof, so you won't have to worry about accidental spills. Shoppers can choose from a handful of sizes ranging from twin XL to California king, all of which include a discount.

Buy It! Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad, $84.48 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Over 3,700 Amazon shoppers recommend this heated mattress pad, with many noting that it makes a "huge difference" in the winter and keeps you "toasty warm." One user said, "It is so nice to turn this on about 15 minutes before going to bed and then crawl into a warm bed," while another added: "It really helps with sore muscles and joints too."

Another five-star reviewer raved about the heated mattress pad, writing, "I set the mattress pad on five at least an hour before I go to bed. Once in bed, I turn it down to one." They also added, "The bed is nice and warm and I can now get comfortable right away, go to sleep quickly, and get an excellent night's sleep. I would definitely purchase this product again!"

