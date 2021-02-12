This ‘Delightfully Soft’ Weighted Blanket Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Can’t Wait to Go to Bed

While this weighted blanket has its fair share of calming benefits, what sets it apart is its ultra-soft feel that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of. The dual-sided throw blanket has velvety fleece on one side, and a fuzzy warm material on the other. It's a pretty sweet deal considering that it's practically two blankets for the price of one. Plus, it comes in nine stylish colors that can fit right in with your home decor.