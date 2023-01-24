Thousands of Shoppers Swear by These Fabric Storage Bins to Keep Their Homes Organized — and They're on Sale

“They look lovely and are perfect for storing all the things I want easy access to”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on January 24, 2023 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

DECOMOMO Storage Bins
Photo: Amazon

If you're looking for a simple and cost-effective way to get your home in order, Amazon shoppers swear by these fabric storage baskets — and they're on sale right now.

Backed by more than 16,800 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, the Decomomo Fabric Storage Baskets come as a set of three. They're made of durable fabric and have a reinforced fiberboard bottom, and they can hold up to 25 pounds, including anything from toys and bedding to off-season clothing and pet products.

An elevated way to organize your belongings, the bins feature a minimalist colorblock design and decorative faux brown leather handles. So not only are they functional, but they'll also look great wherever you place them, like on open shelving in your living room.

DECOMOMO Storage Bins
Amazon

Buy It! Decomomo Fabric Storage Baskets, Set of 3, $26.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

If you don't need to use the entire set of baskets, they're easy to store since they're collapsible. Another convenient feature worth noting? They're a breeze to keep clean. For the best results, the brand recommends spot cleaning them with a bit of soapy water.

The baskets come in a variety of colors and sizes, which have different prices. Right now you can snag the large 3-piece set for as little as $27 — that comes out to just $9 for each bin.

DECOMOMO Storage Bins
Amazon

Buy It! Decomomo Fabric Storage Baskets, Set of 3, $26.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Thousands of shoppers have supplemented the five-star ratings they've given the bins with glowing reviews, with one saying, "They make my closet look neat, clean, and organized." Another simply described them as "cute and functional."

And a shopper who placed them on their coffee table shared, "They look lovely and are perfect for storing all the things I want easy access to but don't want cluttering the room!"

Ready to tidy up your home? Head to Amazon to snap up the Decomomo Fabric Storage Baskets while they're still on sale.

