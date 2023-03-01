This Pot Rack with 11,000+ Perfect Ratings Is a 'Clutter Solver,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Just $17

It doesn't matter how much storage your kitchen has — pots and pans are tough to keep organized.

Whether you're an experienced home chef or a kitchen novice you likely know the struggle. Most of us find the biggest cabinet closest to the oven and stack cookware there, which isn't really convenient when it's time to pull out a specific pot or pan. Thankfully, there are some clever storage solutions available, like the DecoBros Kitchen Pan Organizer, which is on sale for just $17 at Amazon right now.

This space-saving organizer has sturdy wire slots and can be used two ways. Install it vertically to hold up to five pans or use it horizontally to store odds and ends like cookware lids, cutting boards, cookie sheets, and bakeware. Place it in a cabinet to keep pans organized, or on the countertop for easy access. At 44 percent off, you might even want to get more than one while they're on sale.

Buy It! DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack, $16.87 (orig. 29.99); amazon.com

The pan rack comes in silver, bronze, and white to coordinate with a variety of kitchen decor styles. The versatile rack is one of Amazon's best-sellers in the retailer's pot rack category with over 11,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say it has changed their kitchen organization game.

"This has made such a difference in my cabinet. Pans are now so easy to access rather than being stacked!" shared an enthused customer. Another reviewer said the rack was a "life-saver" while their mobility was limited as they recovered from back surgery. "When I needed the [pan] at the bottom, I would have to take them all out one by one and put them back the same way. Not with the pan organizer!"

Another reviewer called the product a ″clutter solver,″ writing, "We used to stack our nonstick fry pans inside each other separated by paper towels. What a pain! This gift decluttered a shelf and easily solved the problem of separating pans to reduce scratches."

Check out the DecoBros Kitchen Pan Organizer for yourself — but don't wait long to make your purchase and risk missing out on this sale price.

