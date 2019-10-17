Deck the Halls ... Before Halloween? These Gift-Wrapping Tips Will Have You Feeling Festive

Washi tape? Genius!

By Alex Apatoff
October 17, 2019 04:45 PM

‘Tis the season to get excited about the holidays. After all, studies show that people who decorate for the holidays early are happier. It’s just science! So with help from Lifetime, who will be offering ’round-the-clock Christmas programming starting October 25, we decided to kick things off in festive style with help from lifestyle expert Laura Fenton. She helped People Now’s Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke get their gift-wrapping prep on point with some fun, easy (and even eco-friendly!) wrapping tips. Check out the video for more pro tips that will make you ready to deck the halls … even before it’s Halloween.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.