An Officer and a Gentleman Actress Debra Winger's NYC Home Relisted After Price Cut — See Inside!
Debra Winger is looking to say goodbye to her Upper West Side apartment — again!
The Terms of Endearment actress, 67, has relisted her two-bedroom home for $1.49 million. She initially tried to unload the uptown property, which she shares with husband Arliss Howard, for $1.95 million in 2019, according to the New York Post.
The listing is currently held by Victoria Vinokur of Browns Harris Stevens.
Located in a pre-war Beaux-Arts building near Central Park, this listing "is truly unique because of the building's dramatic front hallway that really makes a grand entrance," says Vinokur.
RELATED: Debra Winger Says She Quit A League of Their Own Over Madonna Casting Because It Became 'Elvis Film'
Upon entering the apartment, a long entry hallway leads into the spacious living room with tree-top views. The adjacent dining room is equipped with custom shelving and bay window seating.
An eat-in kitchen provides additional space for enjoying meals and includes marble floors and countertops.
Vinokur describes the primary bedroom as being "pin-drop quiet" and private. It includes a spa-like ensuite bathroom with a generous bathtub and shower.
RELATED: Michael Douglas Says Debra Winger Once Bit Him on the Arm While Meeting for Romancing the Stone Role
Since deciding to take a long break from Hollywood at the age of 40, the actress is known for being outspoken and transparent when it comes to her career.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in 2017, Winger explained, "The parts that were coming, I wasn't interested in. I'd already done that or I'd already felt that. I needed to be challenged. My life challenged me more than the parts, so I dove into it fully."
The Oscar-nominated actress most recently played Joseph Gordon-Levitt's mom in the Apple TV+ series, Mr. Corman, but the series was canceled after one season.