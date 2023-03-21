WATCH: Debby Ryan's Ohio 'Tree Home' Has a Massive Mushroom Mural and a Boxing Ring in the Basement

For Debby Ryan and Josh Dun, home is where you can hang a giant mushroom mural!

The Jessie alum, 29, and her Twenty One Pilots drummer-husband, 34, have dialed up the whimsy at their Columbus, Ohio, residence, where fun is a central theme — all set against the backdrop of the natural world.

"To be among the trees was really inspiring," Dun tells archdigest.com in a digital feature. "This treehouse theme informed a lot of the design sensibility. We wanted to soften the lines of the house with organic shapes, textures, and materials. We gravitated toward a lot of green—that's how the tree house became a tree home."

In the video tour above, Ryan notes they love to play "with scale and surrealism."

Ryan Kurtz

The couple decided to find a Midwest address of their own a couple years ago, after celebrating the holidays with Dun's family in the area.

"I remember walking through the house and feeling like there was so much room to put our personalities into it," Dun says. "Not only was this the first house that we designed together, but it was really the first time that both of us felt the freedom to put our mark on a place."

Ryan Kurtz

All that they needed was the help of interior designers Fawn Galli and Ashley Moyer.

From the giant fun(gi) mural by Australian artists DABSMYLA in the home's atrium — what Ryan calls the house's "crown jewel" — to the elegant, mostly white kitchen, no room is untouched by the couple's eclectic aesthetic.

In the latter space, quirky and curvaceous counter stools add dimension, while a colorful wavy rug anchors the dining space.

Ryan Kurtz

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the guest room, tree branches anchor the Urban Forge Sapling bed and a mossy rug contributes to the outdoorsy theme. There, guests can even add their own artwork using an artist's easel, and the finished product gets mounted on the gallery wall.

A screening room, a graffiti-tagged home gym, a recording studio and drum room for Dun and a boxing ring in the basement can also be found inside the three-story space.

"People often say, 'What's in Ohio?'" Ryan says. "But we're so inspired by this place. Building this home, inviting people into it…the whole process has created a new sense of us."

Read the full story and see more photos on archdigest.com.