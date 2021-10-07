Orange is the New Black actress Amanda Fuller and her husband Matthew Bryan Feld have been living in the home since 2019

Debbie Reynolds's Former California Cottage Hits the Market for $2.1 Million — See Inside

Debbie Reynolds's former San Fernando Valley home is now on the market for $2.1 million.

The late Singin' in the Rain star, who died at 84 in December 2016, bought the 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom cottage-style home in 1987 for $220,000, Dirt reports, citing tax records. Reynolds's estate did not sell the 2,093-square-foot cottage-style home until 2019.

Even before Reynolds's death, the home was abandoned by the star for over 15 years as she lived in Beverly Hills next door to her daughter Carrie Fisher, who died one day before her mother at age 60.

Debbie Reynolds’ Home for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano

The outlet also notes that the home was renovated and sold once more in 2019 for $1.85 million to actress Amanda Fuller and her husband Matthew Bryan Feld, who are the current sellers.

The couple listed the home with Greg Holcomb of Douglas Elliman.

Debbie Reynolds’ Home for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano

Fuller, 37, and her husband welcomed a baby boy in November 2019, and in October of that year, held their baby shower in the backyard of the home.

"It was like something out of a dream for me. Like a Pinterest explosion in my backyard filled to the brim with the people I love the most," the Orange is The New Black alum told PEOPLE at the time.

Debbie Reynolds’ Home for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano

The sale comes months after Reynolds's granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd, listed her own Los Angeles home for just over $2.8 million.

Lourd, 29, shared that property with her fiancé Austen Rydell and their first child together, Kingston Fisher, whom they welcomed in September 2020. She has since begun renovating and combining her late mother and grandmother's adjoining properties in hopes of creating a massive $18 million estate for her growing family to move into, according to Vanity Fair.

Debbie Reynolds’ Home for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano

Reynolds's former property has a cottage-inspired brick exterior and open-plan kitchen, living and dining rooms featuring wide-plank hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams.

The primary bedroom is connected to a sitting room, where Reynolds reportedly kept her piano, according to Dirt. The suite also has a walk-in closet and an adjoining bathroom with a shower and tub.

Debbie Reynolds’ Home for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano

Other perks to the property include direct access to the garden from the main bedroom and both guest bedrooms.

Debbie Reynolds’ Home for Sale Credit: Christopher Amitrano

