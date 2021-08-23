WATCH: Debbie Gibson Shows Off Her Vegas Home — Including a Mirrored Piano 'Owned by Liberace'

"I really wanted to reflect who I am as a songwriter and as a Broadway performer, more than anything," Debbie Gibson said of her decorating process

Debbie Gibson's love for music is (literally) written all over the walls of her home.

The singer, 50, took PEOPLE on a tour of some of her favorite rooms in her Las Vegas residence, which she shares with her three dachshunds: Joey, Trouper and Levi.

The former teen star, who released her debut album in 1987 and has gone on to star on Broadway and perform all over the world, is preparing to drop her first album in 20 years, The Body Remembers. Ahead of the release, Gibson showed PEOPLE where all of the music was made.

She kicked off the tour in her piano room, a bright white space accessorized with pink furniture and black accents.

"When I was decorating this room, I really wanted to reflect who I am as a songwriter and as a Broadway performer, more than anything," she said in a new video for PEOPLE's Hollywood at Home series.

"When I sit and I play the piano and I sing, it's really kind of reminiscent of my childhood," she added. "And there was tons of time spent at the piano, playing show tunes and writing the songs that became hits, and that's reflected on these walls."

Gibson's piano room features a replica of her star on the Palm Springs Walk of Fame, a photo collage of her Broadway debut at age 21 in a production of Les Miserables and the carousel horse featured in her "Girls Night Out" video. But the centerpiece is her piano, which is decked out in flashy mirrored tiles.

"This is my prized possession, once owned by Liberace," Gibson said, adding that she spends "hours and hours" in front of the keys.

After the piano room, Gibson took PEOPLE to her in-home recording studio, where she recorded all of her new album, which was released Friday.

"From the time I was 13 years old, I had some sort of recording studio set up in my home," Gibson said, adding, "The thing I love about having a recording studio in my home is, I quite literally roll out of bed at 5 a.m. with a song idea and I'm in here laying it down."

Her studio also features the real sign from her Electric Youth album, which is displayed right above her recording setup.

"Behind me, my Electric Youth neon sign from the album of the same title. Back when you didn't actually photoshop neon signs onto an album cover, you had a sign made. Isn't that crazy?" Gibson said.

After sharing her electronic drum kit and vintage 1950s microphone, Gibson dug through some of her old music that had been tucked away in the room.

"This is like a treasure hunt," she said, pulling out "tons and tons of my original albums" and "my entire 45 collection of my music."

"Isn't this wild? Look at all of these. I didn't even know they were in here," Gibson said.

Next up was the costume room packed with sequins, leather and denim hanging from the racks.

"I have so many original tour costumes," Gibson said, pulling an original jacket from the Electric Youth album cover from her closet, plus a colorful leather jacket from her Electric Youth tour.

"We incorporated as many flags as would fit from around the world," Gibson said, showing off the piece's patchwork sleeve. "Isn't this cool? I still like this. I still think this stands up today."

After showing off her worn-in hat from a production of Funny Girl — "It got pretty beat up during the run of that show. Eight shows a week will do that to you" — and her teal dress from Grease, Gibson shared some more recent additions to her costume room, including the embellished dress from her The Body Remembers album cover.

"By the way, as you can tell, there's no rhyme or reason to my stuff. I'm kind of messy, guys. It's a little known fact, but everything is just kind of tossed in here like it's a real, working dressing room," Gibson said.

She finished off the tour by teasing some outfits coming up in her Las Vegas shows, where she'll be performing with Joey McIntyre starting Thursday.

"You might see me wear this," she said, holding up a glittering green dress and a "specially made" denim jacket featuring patches related to her own life.