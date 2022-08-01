The ‘80s pop icon recalls how people would yell "we love you Debbie Gibson!" outside her window

WATCH: Debbie Gibson Revisits Her Childhood Home on Long Island: 'This Is So Crazy'

Debbie Gibson is taking a walk down memory lane!

In season 2 of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Gibson, 51, revisits her childhood home and reminisces in the place that kickstarted her music career.

In the exclusive clip above from the CBS Original, which gives celebrities the opportunity to renovate the home of someone who played a special role in their journey to stardom, the Electric Youth artist drives the show's host, Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, to her old neighborhood on Long Island.

"I wanted to see Debbie's childhood home, so Debbie and I called the current owners to see if we could stop by," Turner explains.

The pair then wait at the door in anticipation of seeing the new homeowners, who welcome the pop star inside with open arms.

Nostalgia gets the best of Gibson as she tours each space, remembering how she used to share a room with her little sister Denise.

"This is so crazy," she exclaims as she approaches her old bedroom. "There would always be kids on the weekend honking their horns and blasting my music – and yelling 'we love you Debbie Gibson,' right out that window! I'd be, like, peering out," she recalls as she reenacts a little wave at the end.

The episode documents Gibson's heartfelt ranch-style renovation for her longtime friend and manager, Heather Moore.

Gibson gushes about the unique opportunity that Secret Celebrity Renovation is giving her in the clip above, saying she doesn't know of many people who get to experience something like this.

In addition to the pop star, season 2 of the reality series will feature Nicole Scherzinger, Shaquille O'Neal and Kandi Burruss, among others.

Turner is joined by Survivor's Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano on the design team and Trading Spaces' Sabrina Soto, who was the interior designer in the show's first season.