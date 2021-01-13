Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Are Moving to Las Vegas

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are building a house in Summerlin and will move into their new home in April

Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are moving!

The duo are building a house in Las Vegas, Unglert, 29, shared on this week's episode of the Help! I Suck At Dating podcast, which he co-hosts with fellow Bachelorette alum Jared Haibon.

"Caelynn and I just bought a house out in Vegas," Unglert said after their guest, season 10 Bachelorette alum Marquel Martin, recounted his romantic Vegas proposal to longtime love Kari Kaisner.

"Hopefully you'll give us an inside line on some of the good spots out there," Unglert added to Martin.

The couple's house is in Summerlin, near Red Rocks Casino, he said, adding that he and Miller-Keyes, 25, were looking for a quiet place to settle down outside of the city.

"We know it's an older community, which I think is good," he said. "We're not trying to be in the sinning part of the city, but yeah we're excited."

Image zoom Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Unglert said they'll be permanently relocating in April, once the house is built.

He and Miller-Keyes have been notoriously living out of Unglert's van at least part-time since they left season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise a few weeks early.

After the episode aired, Unglert confirmed their post-Paradise relationship, sharing a photo of them cuddled up in the van, looking out at the ocean.

"sorry we had to leave #bachelorinparadise early, the vantasy suite waits for no one," he wrote.

They've traveled across the country – and the world — together since the start of their relationship in 2019. Over the holidays, they've spent time in Los Angeles, as well as across the midwest, so it seems like they're finally ready to settle down.

Last summer, on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, the couple opened up about their relationship and their reason for wearing commitment rings.

"In my opinion, I don't need the title of husband to show the world that I'm committed to one person," Unglert told host Chris Harrison when asked if he and Miller-Keyes are married.

He explained that he and Miller-Keyes are in a "domestic partnership."

"The fact that I'm wearing the ring is showing that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn, and I've been wearing it for the past six or so months," Unglert said of his ring. "She wears her fun little ring as well, which isn't the traditional ring of marriage or engagement ring, but it's our way of telling the world and the people we're around that we are committed to each other."

"It's one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like okay yes, they know I'm committed to them and vice versa," Unglert added.

Miller-Keyes echoed similar sentiments sharing that she's happy to be in a committed relationship.