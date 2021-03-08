Daylight Saving Time Is Almost Here! Everything to Know About Springing Ahead in 2022

Here's everything to know about daylight saving time, including its history and which states follow it

In preparation for daylight saving time, here's everything to know, including its history and which states follow it.

When did daylight saving time begin?

Daylight saving time may not be the most thrilling day on your calendar, but it does have a fascinating history.

It was first enacted by the federal government as a way to save coal during World War I in the spring of 1918 and was only meant to exist during wartime. The practice was technically ended later that same year, but many regions continued to follow it until eventually, the government put the measure back in place in 1966 through the Uniform Time Act.

The next major change came in 2007 when the Energy Policy Act of 2005 "extended the length of DST in the interest of reducing energy consumption," according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

As a result, daylight saving time was expanded to encompass about 65% of the year, beginning at 2:00 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ending on the first Sunday of November.

Who is in charge of daylight saving time?

In 1966, the Department of Transportation (DOT) was assigned the responsibility of daylight saving time and all time zones in the U.S. because "time standards are important for many modes of transportation," according to the department's website.

Do all states participate in daylight saving time?

States have the final say on if they participate in daylight saving time. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not — the latter because it receives so much sunlight already. The islands of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands abstain as well.

What are the benefits of daylight saving time?

According to the DOT, daylight saving time is observed because it reportedly saves energy, cuts down on traffic accidents, and reduces crime.