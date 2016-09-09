You've got to get up pretty early in the morning to be Jessica Alba

24 Hours with Jessica Alba: The Actress-Entrepreneur Gives a Peek Into Her Private Life

You’ve got to get up pretty early in the morning to be Jessica Alba.

Sadly, it’s not just a turn of phrase. The actress, Honest Company founder, mom and America’s most admirable girl boss shared a peek into her typical day, and it starts at 5:45 a.m. And after that? Let’s just say it’s not all crazy-adorable kids and eco-friendly lip balm.

She recently shared a typical 24 hours in her life with Haute Living Los Angeles. Take a peek at the highlights below, and pick up the new issue, on newsstands next week, for the full story.

Alba is up by 5:45 a.m. “on days I work out,” which is surprisingly not all days! “I like to do it before I go to the office, so I’ll wake up by 5:45 AM to make a morning class,” she says.

Come 7:30 she’s in mom mode. “After my workout, I make coffee and have a coconut water smoothie while the kids have breakfast. I rarely have more than 5-10 minutes to get ready so my beauty routine has to be quick.” She of course turns to a bevy of Honest products including sea salt spray, primer and tinted moisturizer. One more shocking tidbit: Alba — she of the perfect undone wave — lets her hair air dry most days.

Mornings are for meetings. Lunch is often from the food trucks outside the office. And afternoons are spent in the photo studio creating content for Honest’s many social media channels.

Around 7:00 p.m. is where things get refreshingly real. “I try to get home for bedtime and bath time with my kids . . . as an entrepreneur, you never shut off completely from work, especially when it’s your passion,” says the CCO.