Dax Shepard Shows Off Kristen Bell's 'Genius' Grinch-Inspired Christmas Tree

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard aren't playing around when it comes to decorating their Christmas tree.

On Monday, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, posted a video of The Grinch-inspired Christmas tree his wife decorated.

"You may have heard...about the Christmas tree that scared the sh-- out of me," Shepard starts the video saying. "I thought it had destroyed Newtonian physics as I knew it. Some people are curious as to what it looks like, and are you ready?"

He then turns the camera to show the top-heavy tree in all its glory, with, most notably, a full-bodied Grinch sticking his head into the Christmas tree.

Dax Shepard/instagram

"That's the Grinch. His hand's even popping out," referring to the green hand on the other side of the tree. The evergreen is adorably decorated with "Whoville" and "Grinch's Lair" signs among rainbow lights, red and white bows and swirled pipe cleaners resembling candy canes from the imaginative world created by Dr. Seuss.

Shepard then zooms in on the top of the tree, which looks as if it's being pulled down by the Grinch ransacking it. "But this was the thing that was quite disturbing was the droop," he says. Despite defying laws of gravity, the tree is still topped by a multicolored star.

"Hope that satiates everyone. Kristen Bell, you're a f---ing genius," he adds.

Also praising Bell, the video's caption read: "Some people are playing on Xmas. Not @kristenanniebell. She's here to kick a-- and drink beer, and unfortunately for her Christmas competitors, she's appears to be all out of beer."

Bell reposted the video proudly showing off her work, proving she managed to surprise her family with her Christmas creation.

"When you make something crafty and it fools your whole family, THATS a Christmas miracle," the mom of two, joked.

The Frozen actress, 42, has long been a fan of Christmas and The Grinch, as she confirmed near the end of November when she had Shepard dress up as the Dr. Seuss character to donate diapers courtesy of their family care company, Hello Bello.

"It is my favorite time of year. It's the holidays, baby. In order to spread some Hello Bello holiday cheer, I have enlisted the help of a very special friend," Bell introduced her less-than-enthusiastic husband wearing a furry green suit in the hilarious Instagram video.

After squabbling about Shepard introducing himself as the Grinch like his wife insisted, Bell continued: "Today Mr. Grinch, your mission should you choose to accept is to spread holiday cheer by giving away premium diapers for every rear."

The two then launched into a fake Italian accent as they joked about how they would use the diapers on their own children, 9-year-old Lincoln and 7-year-old Delta.

Getting into the holiday spirit, Shepard took on the Grinch persona, to which Bell hilariously told him, "We'll workshop that."