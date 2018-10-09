David and Victoria Beckham Quietly Sell Their Beverly Hills Home for a Reported $33 Million

David and Victoria Beckham are letting go of their West Coast home.

The couple unloaded their L.A. mansion in an off-market sale, a representative for David confirms to PEOPLE. According to Variety, the fashion designer and retired soccer star sold the property for $33 million, nearly double the $18.2 million they reportedly paid for it in 2007.

When they purchased the home, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE they had found the “perfect property for themselves in Beverly Hills,” adding that the home was “modern, airy, very light and spacious with lots of windows.”

Variety reports that tax records show the property spans 11,497-square-feet, while marketing materials from the time of the Beckham’s purchase in 2007 show the house has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, but puts the interior space at 13,149 square feet. The home also features a courtyard patio and a lavish swimming pool.

While the family’s main home base is currently in London, they will be spending more time in Miami, as ESPN reported on Sept. 5 that David’s seven-year project of bringing a major league soccer team to the city was finally official. The team, which will be called Inter Miami CF, will have their inaugural season in 2020.

Over the summer, David and Victoria traveled around the world with their four kids: Harper, and sons Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19. The couple, who married in 1999, celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in July and shut down rumors of a potential rift in their relationship.

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” Victoria said in British Vogue‘s August cover story. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”