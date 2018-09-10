David and Victoria Beckham Are House Shopping in Miami, Says Source: ‘They Never Liked LA’

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are looking to move to the Sunshine State.

A source tells PEOPLE the couple were “100 percent checking out houses in Miami” and specifically looked at homes in the Venetian Islands, Fisher Island and Miami Beach.

“They spent a lot of time down there in the spring and summer,” the source added.

On September 5, ESPN reported that Beckham’s seven-year project of bringing a major league soccer team to Miami was finally official. The team, which will be named Inter Miami CF, kicks off their season in 2020.

“If he’s going to get the soccer team here he needs to be there,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

Although the source says he “has a lot riding on the soccer team,” the MLS team isn’t the only factor that drives him to Florida and away from the family’s current U.S. home base in Los Angeles. The family seems to love the Southeast state’s weather, and David has played pick-up soccer games there before, which is when he fell in love with the city.

“They never liked L.A.,” the source says. “Plus it’s so far from London and N.Y.C. It’s not a home as they get older. Miami is an easy place for them to get in and out.”

A source for Victoria had no comment.

There is also some speculation the Beckhams could be seeking a super private abode.

“In the last five years with social media, it’s gotten a lot harder for him to go under the radar,” the source says. “Everywhere he goes and everyone he meets is documented. In the U.S., he used to be invisible. Especially when he first moved here and lived in L.A.”

Earlier this summer, David and Victoria shut down split rumors as they traveled all across the globe with their four kids: daughter Harper Seven, 7, and sons Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19.

“We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals,” Victoria said in British Vogue‘s August cover story. “Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”