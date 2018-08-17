David and Victoria Beckham Soak Up the Sun with Their 4 Kids on Bali Vacation: 'Love My Babies'

The Beckhams are having a ball in Bali!

For their third family vacation of the summer, David and Victoria Beckham have traveled with all four of their kids to Indonesia, where they’ve been soaking up the sun, hitting the beach, and spending some quality time together as a family of 6.

In one photo from the trip, Victoria Beckham captured a sweet photograph of her eldest son Brooklyn carrying Cruz, 13, on his shoulders — while her husband of 19 years shouldered both Harper, 7, and Romeo, 15.

“Love my babies 💕kisses from us all x VB,” she captioned the gravity-defying shot.

RELATED: Celeb Vacations: Kevin Hart Jet Skis with His Kids, Bikini-Clad Rita Ora Flaunts Her Tattoos in Malta and More!

She also shared a sweet video of Brooklyn, 19, holding his little sister’s hand while the pair skipped down an empty path together.

Alongside the video she wrote, “Harper loves her big brother so much 💕 kisses @brooklynbeckham X VB.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Teases Her ‘Uber Driver’ (AKA Her Shirtless Son Brooklyn) in New Photo

While David, 43, also shared some adorable candid photos of the pair’s children, Brooklyn, 19, went on to poke fun at his excessive sunscreen use.

“Not enough sunscreen on,” he wrote alongside a video in which he kept applying more sunscreen to his face, even though it was already visibly covered with the protective lotion.

While staying on the island of Sumba, at the exclusive Nihi Sumba resort, the family of six also spent a day with the Sumba Foundation, a non-profit organization that brings healthcare, clean water, employment and education to local inhabitants of the island.

During their trip, the family played games — including soccer — with a group of local children, while also helping them practice their English.

“Special day with the inspiring students in Sumba, “Victoria wrote alongside a series of photos documenting the day.. “We loved hanging out helping to teach English and play games!@nihisumba @sumbafoundation X.”

Harper Beckham

RELATED VIDEO: David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate 19 Years of Marriage Amid Divorce Speculation

RELATED: See Inside the Martha’s Vineyard Home Where the Obamas Vacationed—Which Just Sold for $15M

Shortly after opening the resort — which was named as one of the best hotels in the world in 2016 by Travel + Leisure readers — hotelier Claude Graves set up the corresponding nonprofit organization. Nihi Sumba is responsible for much of the island’s preservation and donates the majority of its profits to the Sumba Foundation, which has established medical clinics and a malaria-training center that has helped reduce infection rates by 85%.

The luxury resort was also the location of Brody Jenner‘s recent marriage to Kaitlynn Carter.