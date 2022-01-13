"There was a little Joe Dirt money that went into it," David Spade said of renovating his Beverly Hills mansion over the years, which he recently listed for $19.995 million

David Spade Is Selling His Longtime Beverly Hills Mansion for $20 Million — See Inside!

Comedian David Spade is selling his longtime Beverly Hills home — and he'll be laughing his way to the bank if it sells for its asking price: $19,995,000.

The Golden Globe nominee, 57, has listed his four-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence in the Trousdale Estates of Beverly Hills, more than 20 years after he bought the home for $4 million. The listing is held by Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Built in 1978 by architected Edward Fickett, the place was home to Prince, Eddie Murphy and Warren Beatty before Spade moved in.

Spade has since updated the property with extensive renovations. "There was a little Joe Dirt money that went into it, then a little Just Shoot Me! money that went into it," he told The Wall Street Journal of some of his most memorable projects.

david spade Credit: Tyler Hogan

david spade home Credit: Tyler Hogan

david spade Credit: Tyler Hogan

In addition to a pool and tennis court, the 6,400-square-foot property features unbeatable amenities like an entertainment lounge with a custom bar and a double-sided fireplace.

The Saturday Night Live alum also updated the home with a metal parapet roof, gray hardwood floors throughout, dual primary bathrooms and a gourmet dine-in kitchen with a large island, breakfast bar and state-of-the-art appliances.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

david spade Credit: Tyler Hogan

david spade Credit: Tyler Hogan

david spade Credit: Tyler Hogan

Double doors enter to a versatile and open floor plan, complete with an indoor tree, a formal living room, elevated dining room and a loft area that leads to the primary suite, featuring its own private terrace.

The interior is soaked in natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, which boast panoramic views of the city and the Pacific Ocean. The backyard also features a patio with fire pit for gathering outdoors and enjoying the view.

RELATED VIDEO: David Spade Jokes That He Wouldn't Be a Good Bachelor: 'They're So Serious'

Spade's latest adjustment to his real estate portfolio comes after he bought a $13.85 million home in the Hollywood Hills this fall. He also owns a $2.3 million bungalow in West Hollywood.