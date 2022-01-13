David Spade Is Selling His Longtime Beverly Hills Mansion for $20 Million — See Inside!
Comedian David Spade is selling his longtime Beverly Hills home — and he'll be laughing his way to the bank if it sells for its asking price: $19,995,000.
The Golden Globe nominee, 57, has listed his four-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence in the Trousdale Estates of Beverly Hills, more than 20 years after he bought the home for $4 million. The listing is held by Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland.
Built in 1978 by architected Edward Fickett, the place was home to Prince, Eddie Murphy and Warren Beatty before Spade moved in.
RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise: ABC Releases First-Look Photos of Guest Hosts David Spade, Lil Jon and More
Spade has since updated the property with extensive renovations. "There was a little Joe Dirt money that went into it, then a little Just Shoot Me! money that went into it," he told The Wall Street Journal of some of his most memorable projects.
In addition to a pool and tennis court, the 6,400-square-foot property features unbeatable amenities like an entertainment lounge with a custom bar and a double-sided fireplace.
The Saturday Night Live alum also updated the home with a metal parapet roof, gray hardwood floors throughout, dual primary bathrooms and a gourmet dine-in kitchen with a large island, breakfast bar and state-of-the-art appliances.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Double doors enter to a versatile and open floor plan, complete with an indoor tree, a formal living room, elevated dining room and a loft area that leads to the primary suite, featuring its own private terrace.
The interior is soaked in natural light, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows, which boast panoramic views of the city and the Pacific Ocean. The backyard also features a patio with fire pit for gathering outdoors and enjoying the view.
RELATED VIDEO: David Spade Jokes That He Wouldn't Be a Good Bachelor: 'They're So Serious'
Spade's latest adjustment to his real estate portfolio comes after he bought a $13.85 million home in the Hollywood Hills this fall. He also owns a $2.3 million bungalow in West Hollywood.