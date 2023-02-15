David Ortiz Lists Miami Mansion for $12.5 Million

Baseball Hall of Famer David "Big Papi" Ortiz has put his home up for sale.

The Boston Red Sox alum, 47, purchased the property with his then-wife Tiffany for $1.5 million in 2016 after announcing his retirement and built the mansion as it stands today in 2019, according to Mansion Global.

Ortiz told the publication in an email that his decision to sell was based on the fact that his children, Alexandra, 21, and D'Angelo, 18, have grown up and moved out of the house.

He and Tiffany also split in 2021.

The expansive mansion, located in Pinecrest, Forida, boasts five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, with a total living space of 10,178 square feet and an asking price of a whopping $12.5 million, according to its listing on the ONE Sotheby's International Realty website.

1 OAK Studios/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

The space is described as "modern style" meeting "unmatched elegance" with water features, a grand foyer and floor to ceiling white linen drapes. The house in particular has a connection to nature, with "panoramic views of the outdoors" from the mansion's great room.

Photos of the house show large expansive windows in several directions that let in tons of light and offer views of the trees and shrubbery on the property, which is just over an acre. The mansion has several aesthetic features including a walkway to the entrance of the home that has a lighted water fountain and a fire pit design feature on both sides.

1 OAK Studios/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

On the inside of the Ortiz's place, the listing noted several amenities in the master suite including a "boutique" walk-in closet, sitting area and "spa bath" floating tub and large 16 ft. shower.

Sotheby's listing agent Michael Martinez told Mansion Global that the kitchen in particular was a favorite space of the Ortiz family's, which is why it comes decked out with a large cooking island and dining room area, several appliances by Wolf/SubZero and a walk-in-pantry.

The home also features a "state-of-the-art" home theater room with surround sound, a sports bar room with a large panorama TV above the bar for watching sports games, as well as some more atypical house aspects like an elevator, maids room and three fire pits.

1 OAK Studios/ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

On the exterior of the house, there's a pool with a seating area, spa, covered terrace, outdoor shower and a "summer kit" with an outdoor cooking space, grill and outdoor dining seating.

The sale comes nearly a year after Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the the youngest player at the age of 46 to achieve the honor.

He played 20 years with the Boston Red Sox, winning three World Series titles, and later faced a tough road of recovery after he was shot in June 2019 by drug lord César "The Abuser" Peralta.

"From my family to coaches to teammates to fans, no I could not have done this without you," the 46-year-old athlete told the crowd at the ceremony. "My Hall of Fame plaque represents each one of you and I'm going to thank you guys for the rest of my life."