See Inside David Harbour and Lily Allen's 'Weird and Wonderful' NYC Townhouse with a Windowless 'Bed Womb'

The married couple show off their Brooklyn home in a video tour with Architectural Digest

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 1, 2023 05:09 PM

David Harbour and Lily Allen are all about maximalism when it comes to their Brooklyn townhouse.

The couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020, share the inspiration behind what Allen dubs their "weird and wonderful" home in a video tour to accompany their cover story in Architectural Digest's March issue.

Although they wanted to preserve the original character of the late-19th-century Italianate brownstone, the couple also wanted it to be a fun place for Allen's daughters — Ethel Mary, 11, and Marnie Rose, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper — to grow up in.

"Lily is someone who lives with color in a deeper way than most. Her taste is bold, silly, fun, eccentric—it's exciting," the Stranger Things actor says of his wife's playful design style.

Lily Allen and David Harbour in AD
Simon Watson/Architectural Digest

Home design has been a part of the pair's relationship, which began in 2019, from the start.

Harbour reveals Allen told him she always wanted a Plain English kitchen on their very first date, referencing the storied cupboard makers. She got her dream cabinets in their New York City home, though the space isn't purely British in inspiration. According to their designer, Billy Cotton, it's meant to look "as if they'd inherited the home from a kooky Italian nonna with fabulous taste."

The highly decorative cooking space is equipped with marble countertops, a statement chandelier and moldings preserved from the original structure.

"My big priority for this room was I just wanted the light to be bouncing off of all the walls," Allen says. "It feels very luxurious and warm and functional."

Lily Allen and David Harbour in AD
Simon Watson/Architectural Digest

Inside the fantastical garden room, hand-painted floral paper by Zuber adorns the walls behind the modern, box-shaped fireplace. A double-sided, tufted velvet sofa and decorative desk complete the space.

The spacious primary bathroom features double sinks equipped with swan-shaped taps, which Harbour says, were a must when designing the home, along with a pink drop-in bathtub and a fireplace. The shower and toilet are in a separate room.

"We came up with this design, like we wanted a Parisian feeling," Harbour explains. "Somewhere you could feel like you're reading Proust in the bathtub or something."

Lily Allen and David Harbour in AD
Simon Watson/Architectural Digest

Soft pink bedding and walls define the windowless primary bedroom, which Allen has dubbed the "bed womb." A flamingo-print portrait hangs above the bed and a built-in reading nook can be found on both sides.

The family's media room is located on the ground floor and features a wall-to-wall tiger-print rug and matching furniture. "I love the fireplace in here," Harbour says, pointing out the dark marble piece and adjacent storage space for logs.

In the backyard, Harbour especially loves spending time in the Finnish sauna and custom built cold plunge pool.

To see more photos and read the full article, pick up the latest issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.

