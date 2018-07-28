David Cassidy‘s former home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been listed for $3.9 million.

Casa De Mayan, the 7,016-square-foot estate in the exclusive Harbor Beach area, is up for sale following Cassidy’s death in November 2017. The actor, widely known for his starring role as Keith Partridge on the 1970s series The Partridge Family, died from organ failure. He was 67.

“David purchased [the house] around 2000. It was an older home and did lots of remodeling to it and added lots of square footage,” Thomas White, who is the realtor and co-owner of the estate, tells PEOPLE.

Cassidy lived in the home with his girlfriend Maura Rossi before the couple moved to a nearby apartment prior to his death, says White, who helped transform the estate as a private rental property in 2015. He says that Cassidy wanted specific personal possessions to stay with the house.

The six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom, two-story house sits on a 0.44-acre lot with amenities including oversized closet space, an exercise room and private office/bedroom as well as a heated pool, hot tub, oasis area with seating for 16, a BBQ outdoor grilling kitchen and a dock, which has a 10,000-pound automatic boat lift.

The asking price also includes all high-end furnishings.

White also reveals the property will continue to be rented for $1,389 per night during off-season and $1,789 a night until it is sold.

Currently, the house contains pieces of nostalgia of Cassidy’s career placed throughout, including an array of his personal memorabilia — such as autographed and personal photos — Cassidy family-crest throw pillows and wall plaques, and various home furnishings when Cassidy resided in the estate.