David and Victoria Beckham's Yacht Vacation Crashed by 'Uncle Elton' John: 'We Love You'

David and Victoria Beckham’s latest enviable summer vacation was crashed by a famous friend of the family.

“We love you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish X kisses x,” Victoria, 44, captioned a photo shared on Instagram and Twitter showing her and David lounging on a yacht in the South of France alongside Sir Elton John.

John sported his signature brightly colored glasses, floral Gucci sneakers and a printed shirt, while Victoria wore a breezy white maxi dress, and David dressed up in white pants, a button-up and woven hat.

David, 43, posted his own photo of the topside hangout, in which he wore only a pair of short black swim trunks. “Uncle Elton, we have known each other now for 25 years. Fun times with each other,” he wrote alongside the snap, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

John’s husband, David Furnish, also shared a similar group shot, showing he and John with David. “Hello Sailer,” he captioned the shot, which was snapped in the Mediterranean coastal region known as the Côte d’Azur in France.

The Beckhams have been enjoying plenty of vacation time around the globe this summer. In August, they visited Bali with their four children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7. While on the Indonesian island, they soaked up the sun, hit the beach, and spent some quality time together as a family of 6 at the exclusive Nihi Sumba resort.

In July, the whole crew also hung out on the water in Croatia and Montenegro, where dad David was caught lounging on an “embarrassing” swan float by his wife. “No wonder they sailed off and left him,” she joked on a photo shared to her Instagram Stories.

The former soccer star and fashion designer celebrated 19 years of marriage earlier the same month in Paris, after shooting down rumors of an impending split.

“19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple …,” David wrote in an anniversary post shared on social media, referencing his brightly colored wedding reception suit. “Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Reps for the couple said in a statement to multiple outlets: “There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”