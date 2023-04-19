Dave and Jenny Marrs 'Were So Broke' Before Finding HGTV Fame: 'We Quit Our Jobs, We Had Nothing' (Exclusive)

The Fixer to Fabulous hosts open up to PEOPLE about their unexpected success and the sometimes difficult years that preceded it

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt is the Home and Travel Editor for PEOPLE. She's worked at PEOPLE for over five years as a writer and editor on the Lifestyle team.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 11:00 AM
DAVE AND JENNY MARRS Rollout 5/1
Photo: annie schlechter

Dave and Jenny Marrs are the stars of one of the biggest shows on HGTV, but their life in the spotlight couldn't be farther from where the couple found themselves almost two decades ago.

In 2004, the Fixer to Fabulous hosts had just moved to Bentonville, Ark. to start their life together, after dating long-distance for 18 months. Dave, a contractor, and Jenny, a self-taught decorator, took a leap of faith, leaving their corporate jobs in Chicago and Nashville respectively, in order to try their hand at house flipping.

Soon, the couple, who next star in season 2 of Home Town Takeover (premiering April 23), were living in a rental house with a truck they bought off eBay and wondering if they'd made a huge mistake.

"We couldn't afford anything else," Dave tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "We quit our jobs. We had nothing."

DAVE AND JENNY MARRS Rollout 5/1
Courtesy

They quickly realized they needed at least one steady income to survive. With one car to share, Dave recalls, "Jenny would call me and say, 'Hey, I got an interview!' And so I'd have to leave the job site, go home, and she'd go to the interview." Eventually, she landed another office gig and "she became my sugar mama for six years," Dave jokes.

"Ten years" Jenny corrects. "Basically I kept a real job so that we had insurance, and someone to sign loans for the houses while he was building."

Dave admits there were about two years where things "got a little hairy," but says, "You learned to save in the really good times, so it can take you through those valleys."

Despite the hardships, the couple looks back on their earliest days together fondly. "We were so broke, but we had the most fun," says Jenny.

DAVE AND JENNY MARRS Rollout 5/1
Courtesy

Eventually, they started working together on renovations and custom home builds and Jenny was able to leave her job to help Dave full-time.

To make it happen, they broke one of the cardinal rules of remodeling: don't live in a house while it's under construction. "We'd move into a house, [renovate it], and then if somebody wanted to buy it, Dave was like, 'Sorry, Jenny, pack back up. We're out,'" she recalls.

But as a young couple, the constant upheaval suited them just fine. "It was just always hopeful. There wasn't this extreme pressure to support a family. It was like, 'Yeah, we'll figure it out. It's just us,'" she says. "I think we have always had an approach to life of just being open-handed with everything. Whatever God has for us, that's what's going to be. Sometimes it's scary, but we have faith."

When HGTV approached them in 2016 about making a show about their business, their lives had changed dramatically, though they still had their hands full, this time with four kids under the age of 5: Twins Nathan and Ben, now 12, Sylvie, 11, and Sophie, 8. They later welcomed one more, Luke, 3.

"We said, thank you, we appreciate it. But we're good. No, thanks,' " says Dave.

DAVE AND JENNY MARRS Rollout 5/1
Courtesy

A few months later, another producer reached out and they reluctantly agreed to a coffee meeting that would change their lives. They talked about the importance of a family like theirs being represented on TV — Sylvie was adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo — and the chance to spotlight their charity work, which includes a pick-your-own blueberry farm on their Arkansas property that funds an agricultural education program in Zimbabwe.

They agreed to film a sizzle reel with low expectations. "We figured, why not? Who's going to want to watch us? Let's do it one time," says Dave. That turned into a pilot and then a full season of what would become Fixer to Fabulous.

"It was all just a whirlwind," says Jenny. Season four is currently airing on HGTV, but the couple makes a point to remain grounded. "Every time we have a big decision, we pray about it. And if we feel peace about it, then we move forward," says Jenny. "The show is a perfect example. We would never have done it had we not felt like God could use it, and he was leading us here."

It's also helped them find a sense of security even in the unpredictable world of TV. "There's going to come a time when people look at our show and they're like, 'Eh, it doesn't do it for me anymore.' And we'll go off the air. But that's okay. We have this time where we impacted people's lives and that's really powerful," says Dave. "I hope we're bringing light into people's living rooms. That we're making a good impact out there. And I think we are right now. I think we're on the right path."

Season 4 of Fixer to Fabulous is currently airing on HGTV. Home Town Takeover season 2 premieres April 23 on HGTV and discovery+.

Related Articles
Outdoor Rug Sale Roundup Tout
Amazon Is Having a Major Sale on Outdoor Area Rugs — Save Up to 72% on Best-Selling Styles While You Can
Target Dyson Cordless Vacuum Sale tout
This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Has the 'Strongest Suction' — and It's on Sale Exclusively at Target
BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $400 Stick Vacuum That Makes Carpets 'Look New' Is Just $180 at Amazon
Cleaning Gel Tout
This $7 Putty-Like Cleaning Gel Snatches Dust and Debris from Cars, Keyboards, and Other 'Hard-to-Reach' Places
Christine Quinn arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California.
Christine Quinn Believes She 'Never Got Any Listings' on 'Selling Sunset' Since She Wasn't 'Bangin' the Boss'
Galey Alix's new HGTV show Home in a Heartbeat
WATCH: HGTV's Latest Home Renovation Star Is a Wall Street Exec Dating a 'Bachelorette' Alum (Exclusive)
BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Handheld Vacuum Tout
We've Tested Tons of Vacuum Cleaners — and the Best Handheld Vacuum for Pet Hair Is on Sale for Under $100
ToLife Air Purifier Tout
This $200 Air Purifier That Shoppers Call Their 'Dream Machine' Is Just $43 at Amazon
Magnolia Sale (Collage Style) TOUT
Magnolia's Sitewide Sale Has Deals Starting at $16 — but Only for the Next 24 Hours
Chrishell Stause and GFlip Get Cozy While Waiting for Love Is Blind
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Adorably Recreate Loved-Up Red Carpet Moment at Home in Their Pajamas
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Relax at Home
Kelly Ripa Shares Photo in Bed with Mark Consuelos Before 'Live with Kelly and Mark' Debut
HOOMQING Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Sleeping Better with These Pillows That Stay 'Cool to the Touch,' and They're Just $20
Whitney Home Textile Cooling Sheet Set Tout
These 'Extremely Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are as Little as $24 at Amazon
Bedsure Hotel Luxury Sheets
These 'Shockingly Fabulous' Bed Sheets That Are 'Cooling and Comfy' Are as Little as $18 at Amazon
HYLEORY Queen Mattress Pad Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Cover
This Mattress Topper That's Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud' Is Just $25 at Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This $500 Cordless Vacuum That Packs 'Powerful Suction' Is on Super Sale for $90 at Amazon